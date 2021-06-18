The Food and Drug Administration Monday approved a new drug developed to treat Alzheimer’s, which may be the very first to address underlying symptoms of the disease.
Audrey Kwik, director of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association - North Texas Chapter, called it groundbreaking.
“It’s addressing the underlying biology — not just symptoms like anxiety and insomnia — which is very, very exciting,” she said. “It’s definitely not a cure, but who knows where this going to go and what this could do.”
The medication, aducanumab, will be marketed as Aduhelm and is to be given as an infusion every four weeks. It was developed by Biogen and Japan’s Eisai Co.
Aducanumab helps clear a protein called beta-amyloid from the brain. Other experimental drugs have done that but they made no difference in patients’ ability to think, care for themselves or live independently.
“We’re very excited about the fact that some people in early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia will get more time to function at a higher level over a longer period of time,” Kwik said. “This also ushers in a new era of treatment and research.”
It doesn’t cure the life-sapping neurological condition, but the FDA determined that its ability to reduce clumps of plaque in the brain is likely to slow dementia. Many experts say that benefit has not been clearly shown.
Two large clinical trials assessing aducanumab have been conducted, one that started with a higher dose and one that started with a lower dose that was later increased. Both trials were stopped early, and the lower-dose trial found no benefits. The higher-dose trial found modest benefits in maintaining mental functioning, but the trial did not have enough patients to show that these benefits were due to the drug and not to chance. After the fact, the researchers combined data from patients who received high-dose aducanumab in both trials and found an improvement in mental functioning.
Some 6 million people in the U.S. and many more worldwide have Alzheimer’s, which gradually attacks areas of the brain needed for memory, reasoning, communication and basic daily tasks. In the final stages of the disease, those afflicted lose the ability to swallow.
Approximately one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Texas currently ranks fourth in the number of Alzheimer’s cases and second in deaths.
“Alzheimer’s is such an expensive disease, because as the brain deteriorates, that person ends up needing 24-hour care,” Kwik said.
Biogen said the drug would cost approximately $56,000 for a typical year’s worth of treatment, and said the price would not be raised for four years.
Kwik said the Alzheimer’s Association will do everything in its power to make sure the price is more reasonable.
“We feel $56,000 a year in unacceptable, and something we are passionate about it equity of access,” she said. “We will be calling on Biogen to change the price and working with other agencies, like Medicare and Medicaid, to make sure it becomes covered.”
The non-profit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, which studies drug value, said Biogen’s drug would have to halt dementia entirely to justify its $56,000 per-year price tag.
The new medicine is manufactured from living cells and will be given via infusion at a doctor’s office or hospital.
“This is a sign of hope but not the final answer,” said Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, which wasn’t involved in the Biogen studies but funds research into how Alzheimer’s forms. “Amyloid is important but not the only contributing factor.”
Patients taking aducanumab saw their thinking skills decline 22% more slowly than patients taking a placebo.
Researchers don’t fully understand what causes Alzheimer’s but there’s broad agreement the brain plaque targeted by aducanumab is just one contributor. Evidence suggests family history, education and chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease may all play a role.
Kwik said there are preventative measures people at any stage can do to minimize and reduce their risk, including preventing head injuries by wearing seatbelts and helmets, and taking care of their bodies.
“Everything good for a healthy body — exercise, good diet — is good for a health brain,” she said.
Education and learning new things is also important, particularly for seniors most likely to get Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“Picking up a new hobby like learning French or crocheting, keeping the brain involved, all those things help keep the brain healthy,” she said. “Social engagement, being socially active around other people, is also extremely important, and coming out of a pandemic, we know how it has affected mental health.
“It’s an important time to remember those connections — they are vital to us and our mental health.”
Anyone concerned with memory loss should consult their physician. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org.
The Associated Press’ Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard and Tom Murphy contributed to this report.
