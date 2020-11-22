Feare appointed head of Sheriff's Training Division

Don Feare has been hired as head of the Sheriff's Training Division, and will start in his new role Dec. 5, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
Feare is a master peace officer with 24-years of law enforcement experience. He served as a member of the Parker County Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team for 20-years where he was a sniper, entry team member and assistant team leader. He served in the United States Army from 1992-1994, in an Air Assault Infantry Unit at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Feare earned his associates degree in criminal justice at Weatherford College.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said he was pleased to have Feare's vast training and abilities applied to Parker County Sheriff's law enforcement officers.
"I am confident Don will bring our training division to new heights with his extensive law enforcement experience and background," Fowler said. "We are proud to bring his knowledge to our ranks."
Feare began his law enforcement career in 1996, as a reserve officer for Springtown Police, then served as a full-time peace officer until 2001, when he was hired at Weatherford Police Department. During his service to the City of Weatherford, he earned a life-saving award, a meritorious conduct award, and two chief's commendations.
Feare is also a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor, firearms instructor, Glock instructor, SureFire Low Light instructor, Advanced Law enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Low-Light instructor, Close-Quarters Battle instructor, Vehicle Close-Quarters Battle instructor, ALERRT Active Shooter instructor, Bill Scott Racing Security Driving instructor, night vision instructor, mechanical and ballistic breaching instructor, ballistic shield instructor, an Emergency Medical Technician and a level-4 personal protection officer. Feare has attended 56 shooting and tactics courses during his career, some of which were advanced level courses, and some of which were out of state including a special operations SWAT course in Brazil at the Tactical Explosive Entry School in 2011.
After leaving Weatherford Police, Feare became the training coordinator for the Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy, sharing his knowledge and training with potential law enforcement recruits.
As the new sheriff's training coordinator, Feare will also take on the role of coordinating off-duty assignments for deputies.
Fowler said he and Feare have already been in discussions of broadening the training division with advanced training and new courses, while creating partnerships with other emergency responders and agencies within our community.
"I am definitely grateful for this opportunity," Feare said. "I am hoping to implement the best training practices to each deputy at the Parker County Sheriff's Office to grow and expand individually, and as a team department-wide."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.