During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are using their extra time to invest in chicken ownership.
Walden Farm and Ranch Supply Weatherford South Store Manager Kerith Carr has noticed that the store is selling out of chicks they get since about March 26. Each Walden stores get 100-150 chicks for sale every week. Carr said that people have not been overbuying chicks.
“We definitely usually sell out within a couple of hours when we get them in,” Carr said.
B&H Feed and Hay in Weatherford also sells chicks on occasion, and Owner Monte Brantley said demand for chicks has increased.
“People are asking about them, and we get special orders, but a lot of people are just ordering them on their own,” Brantley said. “They just ship them through the mail.”
The Missouri-based Cackle Hatchery, which usually ships out 250,000 chicks throughout the country weekly, has seen demand double since the start of 2020, according to a report in the Washington Post.
Carr said people could be buying more chicks as a means to pass the time.
“Everybody’s at home right now, and chickens make you happy, and they kind of give you a little bit of happiness and a little bit of something to do,” Carr said. “They’re entertaining.”
An article from the San Antonio Express-News made the point that people could be purchasing chicks as a means to supply them with eggs that may be unavailable at stores. Carr said that the chicks they sell are six to eight months away from egg production.
B&H Feed and Hay has customers who sell “layers” or egg-producing chickens, and Brantley said the demand has increased for those chickens as well. People have been calling the shop at least every few days asking about where to buy chickens.
B&H Feed and Hay also buys surplus eggs to resell from customers and had to limit sales to two dozen eggs per customer per visit since they were flying off the shelves faster than they could be restocked, Brantley said.
Chicken feed sales have also increased, Carr said, especially since people are stocking up on goods to limit their trips into town.
Brantley also has noticed this increase in feed and said that poultry feed sales have doubled. The store had to impose a limit on feed a few weeks ago, but since then, things have leveled off.
“Once we convinced people that there wasn’t really a shortage of feed, that kind of eased their mind,” Brantley said. “A couple of weeks ago, there were people trying to double and triple up on their normal purchases, but that’s kind of eased back off now.”
In 2018, Weatherford City Council agreed to allow backyard chickens in the city limits with some restrictions. Resident Anita McNutt led the charge on this movement and collected signatures for a petition to allow backyard chickens.
Even now, McNutt said chickens are a good idea, and people can always sell them if they change their minds about chicken ownership.
“I love mine. They bless the whole neighborhood,” McNutt said. “I’ve got six, and they lay eggs. They’re very productive. It adds up faster than you think it would, so it supplies everybody.”
Carr sees this increase in people buying chicks as all positive and said customers are free to call the store with questions about raising chickens.
“They’re like potato chips — you start with one then you just think oh, I’ll get a couple more and then I think I’ll get a couple more,” Carr said. “Then you end up with a lot, and it’s just great. I think they’re great.”
