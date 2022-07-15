Fetch Foundation donates pet emergency supplies to WP Fire-Rescue

WILLOW PARK — The Willow Park Fire-Rescue recently received a donation from The Fetch Foundation to help save four-legged lives.
The FIDO Bag Program supplies firefighters with tools to administer medical attention to a family’s pet at the point of rescue.
“In cases such as fire or automobile accidents, etc., firefighters need special tools on their trucks to save your best four-legged friends life, just as they do you,” said Marie Peck, founder of the The Fetch Foundation. “There is no doubt in my mind these firefighters will utilize this equipment and training. It is especially gratifying to see equipment go to first responders that understand the value the FIDO program brings to the community they serve.”
The Willow Park Police Department and their mascot, Rookie, helped facilitate this donation. For more info on The Fetch Foundation, visit https://thefetchfoundation.com/home.
