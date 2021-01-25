Filing is underway for several city and school board races that will be on the May 1 election ballot in Parker and Palo Pinto County. The deadline to file is Feb. 12.
Those who have filed in city races as of Monday include:
Aledo city council
Challenger Nick Stanley has filed for Place 3, currently occupied by Clint Robinson who has also filed to run for the position again.
Place 5 incumbent Dan Herbert has filed and Places 1 will be on the ballot, with no candidates filing yet.
Mineral Wells city council
At Large Place 1 incumbent Brian Shoemaker has filed for reelection.
Ward 4 incumbent Doyle Light has filed, as well as challenger Clif Wright.
At Large Place 2 and City Council Ward 2 are both open, with no candidates filing yet.
Weatherford city council
Place 3 incumbent Matt Ticzkus has filed for reelection.
Place 4 incumbent Kevin Cleveland has filed for reelection.
Willow Park city council
Mayor Doyle Moss has filed for reelection.
Places 1 and 2 are open, with no candidates filing yet.
Hudson Oaks city council
Places 2, 4 and 5 are on the ballot, though no candidates have filed yet.
Those who have filed in Parker County school board races as of Friday include:
Aledo ISD
Place 1 incumbent David Lear has filed for reelection.
Place 2 incumbent Jennifer Loftin has filed for reelection.
Place 3 incumbent Jessica Brown has filed for reelection.
Weatherford ISD
Place 1 incumbent S. Brian Catlin has filed for reelection.
Place 2 incumbent Jeff Ford has also filed for reelection.
Millsap ISD and Peaster ISD each have two places at large open, with no one yet filing.
