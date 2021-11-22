GRAFORD — In an era of medical facility closings in rural Texas, the opposite happened in Palo Pinto County on Friday.
“Here we are, opening a clinic,” Palo Pinto General Hospital Marketing Director Megan Hudson said, standing amid some 90 people in a cavernous emergency vehicles bay attached to the more than 3,000-square-foot Possum Kingdom Family Health clinic.
“There was a huge need in the community for it,” she said. “It was hard if somebody had a heart attack and had to wait more than 40 minutes for an ambulance. And it’s growing rapidly out here. And they do have walk-in availability. So, if somebody gets hurt at the lake, they can come in.”
Potentially opening as soon as Nov. 30, once final touches are in place, the clinic will be staffed by Nurse Practitioner Josh West, a nurse and a receptionist.
Built through a partnership of the hospital, the county and Emergency Services District No. 1, the clinic will provide the nearest primary care for residents of the growing lake community.
Set just south of Park Road 36 on FM 2353, it also will house an ESD 1 ambulance crew in 5,000 square feet that include the 16-foot-tall, two-vehicle bay, a kitchen and bedrooms.
“The whole lake area is happy — especially for the clinic,” architect Timothy Hopkins said as the visitors arrived before a brief ceremony.
County Judge Shane Long, who grew up at Possum Kingdom and traces at least three generations in that community, praised the partnership that produced the about $1.9 million facility.
“I couldn’t be happier with the cooperation that’s taken place here, now and in the past,” he told the group. “It’s a prime location, a prime spot. I’m looking forward to the lifesaving ability in this place being here.”
Hospital CEO Ross Korkmas said the clinic fills a niche now and will fill needs into the future.
“This building here will save lives,” he said. “The lake community is growing. Mineral Wells is growing, Palo Pinto County is growing. … I’m very excited about what this is going to bring to our community.”
And Tye Jackson, president of the ESD 1 board of directors, remarked on “a long process” to make the building happen.
“With the growth out here, it’s very strategical to put it here,” he said.
