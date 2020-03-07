Financial advisor Garrett recognized by Forbes

Wayne Garrett, of Snow Garrett Wealth Management, was recently recognized in the 2020 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for Texas published by Forbes.
The annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research, according to Forbes. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.
“We believe in the value of collaboration, and this recognition is the result of our team’s hard work and amazing support. I applaud the entire Snow Garrett Wealth family for everything they do,” Garrett said. “But most importantly, I thank our wonderful clients for the work they allow us to do on their behalf — I am extremely grateful for the decades of loyalty and trust.”
A lifelong resident of Parker County, Garrett’s growing firm is based in Weatherford with additional offices in Fort Worth and Lubbock. Snow Garrett Wealth Management provides a full range of financial planning services, including investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, business consulting and more.
The firm’s staff are independent financial advisors affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, based on total revenues according to Financial Planning Magazine.
“This recognition is a testament to Wayne’s commitment to providing personalized financial advice that helps clients reach their long-term financial goals,” Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting, said. “With increasing demand for advice from a trusted financial advisor, we applaud Wayne for raising the bar in our industry and demonstrating the value of the independent model to build valued and lasting relationships with clients. On behalf of LPL, I thank Wayne for the work he does in support of his clients.”
Snow Garrett Wealth Management is led by father and son duo Wayne and Brandon Garrett. In addition to the Garretts, their team is comprised of five wealth advisors (all of whom are certified financial planner practitioners) and seven operations and administrative staff members. As of Feb. 18, the team oversees approximately $484 million in advisory and brokerage assets for their clients.
