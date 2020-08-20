Finding fur-ever: Annual WPCAS Clear the Shelter event kicking off next week

Although there will be changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter will still hold its annual Clear the Shelter event next week.
“The happiness and joy that comes with adopting a new pet is exactly what we need in a tough year like 2020,” Weatherford Municipal and Community Service Director Dustin Deel said. “CTS is my favorite event of the year because we adopt more animals at this one event than any other day of the year.”
At last year’s Clear the Shelter event, about 99 animals found their forever homes.
“Clear the Shelter 2020 has changed to a weeklong event. Typically CTS is only one day, but this year we are opening [Aug. 24] at 11 a.m. and running normal business hours through [Aug. 29] at 4 p.m. We are also requiring appointments to be made through our website, and limiting visitors to just five groups per half hour,” WPCAS Animal Operations Manager Eric Shumar said. “So every 30 minutes we’ll have five visitors able to socially distance throughout the shelter as they look for their new companion. Adoption screenings will still take place as normal. We plan to keep the process moving smoothly without the large crowds in years past.”
Shumar said that although fees are waived, the animal shelter staff still ensures animals are going to a loving home.
“I think it’s important to know that we will screen adopters who come for an animal,” Shumar said. “Yes, adoption fees are waived the week of CTS, but we believe all of our animals are going to good homes. If any red flags arise during the process, we can schedule a home visit for an adopter and make sure the animal is going to a great home.”
Clear the Shelters Day is a nationwide initiative to promote pet adoption.
Through Aug. 29, 61 North Texas animal shelters will partner to find homes for adoptable pets. Last year, more than 1,900 shelter/rescue organizations across the country partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters, according to cleartheshelters.org.
“Clear the Shelter is a community and nationwide event that makes a lasting impression on thousands of people and pets. It is such a great feeling to be part of something so big, positive and impactful, making a difference in our community and encouraging responsible pet ownership,” WPCAS Manager Ashley Woolnough said. “We are hoping that we are able to clear our shelter and that each pet at the shelter finds a loving home next week. We will practice social distancing, masks will be worn and we will be sure to make this event as safe as possible for our adopters, volunteers, staff and pets.”
Shumar said summer is typically a time when animal shelters are at maximum capacity.
“I enjoy the ability to see most of our animals find a home and be able to leave the shelter. This year we will continue our normal pre-adoption process as animals end their stray hold,” Shumar said. “So for the weeklong CTS event, new animals will be added to the adoption floor daily. This is positive for the weeklong event compared to a one-day event — more animals finding homes in our community. Being able to hold an event, which relieves some of the pressure, not only assists animals finding homes but also animals coming into the shelter.”
The Clear the Shelters program began six years ago and since that time, more than 400,000 pets have been adopted.
“All of my personal dogs have come from the WPCAS,” Deel said. “When you choose to adopt, you are giving a second chance to a pet in need. It’s like they know you are doing them a favor, and they love you unconditionally for it. They give so much more than they ever require.”
Mineral Wells Animal Shelter Coordinator Kim Marinaro said they will not be holding their Clear the Shelter event this year due to the pandemic.
“It was up in the air so much we just decided to skip this year,” Marinaro said.
For more information visit the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter Facebook page. Appointments can be made through EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com.
