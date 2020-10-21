After a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19, fine arts productions are returning to Weatherford College, but, for now, all productions and concerts will be streamed online.
The first event to take the stage is a cello and piano recital featuring Oliver Schlaffer and WC's master pianist Dr. Hyeyoung Song Friday, Oct. 23, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Alkek Fine Arts Center. A livestream of the concert will be available by searching for "Weatherford College" at ShowTix4U.com . The theatre will also be open to those who wish to experience the concert in its live setting with social distancing and other safety precautions.
Return to the same website Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, to view a live stream of "An Enemy of the People" by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Arthur Miller.
The theatrical production focuses on a doctor in a small Norwegian town who tries to warn its residents of a deadly source of disease, only to have his brother, the mayor, campaign against him to preserve the status quo.
"When I chose this play in the Fall of 2019, we of course had no idea about COVID-19," said director James Brownlee. "It was just a straightforward story about the suppression of the truth in favor of a comfortable lie. We'd begun rehearsals this past January, then COVID hit around Spring Break and everything shut down. I told myself that if we got a chance to come back and do it, we had to, because it's extremely pertinent to what's going on right now.
"My chief concern is that people will think we're somehow taking a partisan stance with this play, and we're not. It is not our job or purpose to tell an audience what their moral position should be. There are always two sides to the argument, and this story presents both sides clearly and fairly. And that is what we are doing--telling a story."
After months away from the stage, Brownlee was able to bring back most of the original cast for Zoom rehearsals. After a few in-person practices to restage the show in a way that kept the actor six feet apart, the production was filmed and prepped for streaming.
"The play concerns the spreading of disease, so the new [production] methods are unintentionally ironic," Brownlee said. "It's theatre in the year of COVID."
Other upcoming fine arts events include:
Violin and piano concert featuring Swan Lin and Dr. Hyeyoung Song, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6
WC choir concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10
WC International Piano Competition winner's concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
Opera performance, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Lee piano concert, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17
More details on these performances will be available soon.
