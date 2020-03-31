Firm highlights new AISD elementary schematic design

Architectural firm PBK presented the schematic design of Aledo ISD’s new elementary school Monday night, which was unanimously approved by the board of trustees.
Voters approved the new elementary school, which will be in Annetta off of Farm-to-Market Road 5, in the bond package that was proposed by the district on Nov. 5, 2019.
“This accounts for 15 percent of the architects work on the project,” PBK Client Executive Lee Osborne said. “We are continuing to work a very fast pace behind the scenes and all 500 of us are strong working at our homes and being very diligent to meet the expectations of our clients.”
The design includes pod classroom areas for each grade level, a special education classroom, a media center, music and art rooms, administration area, cafeteria and stage, library, courtyard, play areas and outdoor dining. The design also includes a 120-space parking lot and a new public roadway with a wrap-around drive for parents to easily drop off and pick up students.
“Along FM 5 we are looking at a new intersection here, which will be a lighted intersection, for a new public roadway. This is going to be our single access onto the property for this new elementary school as required by [Texas Department of Transportation]. From there, this four-lane road — two in and two out — will then be able to allow for stacking for parent drop-off, wrap around the entire property, and then drop off at the front door,” PBK Senior Designer Sean Pantin said. “We are able to get 102 cars stacked from the intersection all the way around to the front door of the school. The public roadway could allow for an additional 42 cars to get them all off of FM 5 if needed.”
An additional lane around the property will allow for quick bus drop-off and pick-up. An additional gated entryway will allow for quick access for emergency vehicles, but can also be opened for visitors and other access during non-peak hours.
“You have done a great job getting 100 [parking] spots in there and I think that’s a great start,” AISD Place 6 board member Julie Turner said.
There will also be an activity room, which will double as a storm shelter.
“I do want to be careful about when we use the word gymnasium. This is more of an activity room on steroids because it has to be our tornado shelter as well,” Osborne said. “It’s more of a bring-your-own-chair situation and there would be places at the ends or the sides for spectators, so yes, it’s still a usable space for the public but not really intended to be a full-blown competitive gym.”
There will also be a sewer treatment facility and water tower in the northeast corner of the property, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“Those are TCEQ requirements for those distances and so after several studies of locations for those there really weren’t any other great options,” Osborne said. “We know that the tank is going to be right off the frontage [road[ there and we’re looking into how we might treat that whether it’s painting it or some kind of signage on there — maybe there’s a big Bearcat logo on it — something.”
AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins said his suggestion would be just to own it.
“Small towns have cool water towers — paint a mural on it, make it look cool,” Collins said.
In gaining feedback from students, staff and the public, PBK wanted to make sure there was a lot of natural light coming into the school as well as outdoor space, including the courtyard area, which could have a variety of uses.
“We’re looking at a 14-foot drop from one side to the other and we looked at opportunities for tiering to allow for an amphitheater-styles seating as well as sloped areas to help kids move about the courtyard,” Pantin said. “This is just a conceptual option as we go through the design-development and really look and fine-tune this courtyard, it may come out to look a lot different once we’ve gone through design-development. We were also looking at artificial turf for this area for easy maintenance as well as make it an inviting space for the students to come out and learn.”
Collins said he likes the courtyard aspect.
“I can envision kids going out there and doing science projects and planting plants and stuff like that,” Collins said. “I don’t have a problem making some types of investments as long as they serve our community.”
AISD Director of Construction and Facilities Tyler Boswell wanted to make sure the board knew that this only represents 15 percent of PBK’s work.
“This is schematic design, it’s about 15 percent of the architects’ work,” Boswell said. “We’ve already begun the design-development in the background and that represents another 20 percent. So after design-development, we’re about 35 percent in and so I just wanted to give everybody a sense of how early we really are, but we are moving as quickly as we can.”
The board was also informed that the project is on track with the budget that was approved through the bond package, which is $35,858,000. The school is projected for completion in August 2021 and will house kindergarten through fifth grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.