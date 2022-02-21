WEATHERFORD - The Weatherford Region Board of Directors of First Financial Bank announced recently the following promotions. The announcement was made by Justin Hooper, president of First Financial Bank, Weatherford region.
“Tammie (Griffith) and Jordan (Haynes) are great team members and do an incredible job representing First Financial Bank and taking care of our customers,” Hooper said. “These promotions are well-deserved and are a natural step in their career growth, and I am excited at what the future holds for them and our bank.”
Griffith and Haynes were promoted to vice president retail supervisor and assistant vice president treasury management sales specialist, respectively.
About First Financial Bank: First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company. The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at www.ffin.com .
