WEATHERFORD — First Financial Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. , has announced that it will conduct its seventh annual company-wide Day of Service on Columbus Day, Oct. 10, 2022.
First Financial has partnered with nearly 100 local non-profit and community organizations across the state to provide assistance and perform service projects in each of the communities it serves. With more than 1,000 employees from 78 statewide branches participating on the federal holiday, Day of Service initiatives will take place in many communities across First Financial’s footprint.
This year’s projects in Weatherford include working with the Weatherford Animal Shelter, walking and playing with dogs and cats, and assisting with general maintenance around the facility; summer clean up and fall preparation work with Sanctified Hope; organizing and item distribution with MANNA; painting and staining sheds and landscaping at Grace House; putting together food packs for Mineral Wells Back Pack Buddies; packaging food bundles for Meals on Wheels recipients and sorting clothing and household items for Mineral Wells Center of Life; and various projects with Weatherford Park and Rec.
“Our communities and the valued relationships we have with our customers are the lifelines that sustain us as a financial institution,” said Justin Hooper, president of First Financial Bank, Weatherford. “We are proud to give back to our communities once again through the bank’s Day of Service initiative and are also extremely fortunate to work with our customers daily who entrust First Financial Bank with their banking needs.”
For more information about First Financial’s Day of Service, visit the company’s website atwww.ffin.com/dayofservice, follow First Financial on Twitter or Facebook, or reach out to team members at any First Financial Bank location.
