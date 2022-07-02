First Financial promotes Allen to executive VP

WEATHERFORD — First Financial Bank, N.A. has promoted Amber Allen to executive vice president and senior commercial lender in the Weatherford Region. The announcement was made by Justin Hooper, chairman, president & CEO of First Financial Bank, Weatherford Region.
“Amber’s contributions to the customers in our region have greatly strengthened First Financial’s presence in Weatherford and Parker County,” Hooper said. “She is an outstanding commercial lender and continues to deliver solutions to help our customers reach their goals.”
Allen entered the banking profession in June 2013 as a teller with First Financial Bank in Boyd and was elevated to retail banker a year later. She served as a credit analyst for First Financial Bankshares, First Financial’s parent company, in Fort Worth for two years, before working as a loan review analyst from October 2014 to March 2016 in Abilene. Allen has served as a commercial loan officer in Weatherford for the last six years, prior to her recent promotion.
A two-time graduate of Tarleton State University, Allen holds Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees in management. She also is credit risk certified by The Risk Management Association.
About First Financial Bank, N.A.: First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park.
For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
