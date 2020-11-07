First National Bank employees recently donated proceeds from their “Blue Jean Day” fund to purchase coats for local students.
The employees pay $5 to wear blue jeans on Fridays, then decide how to spend the funds to benefit the community. In the past, First National has helped purchase food for seniors, coats for children and water and gatorade for police and fire departments.
“This year has brought many challenges to our neighbors in Parker County,” First National Executive Vice President of Marketing Evon Markum said. “We understand some families have lost jobs or suffered illnesses.
“As the last family-owned and operated bank in Parker County, we are here to help our friends and neighbors in whatever way we can. We are proud of our bank family of employees for filling a need for children.
Anyone in the community is invited to join in the purchase of a new coat for a local student. New coats may be dropped off at any First National Bank location.
