FIRST OF ITS KIND: Springtown Park Rehab and Care Center holds ribbon cutting

The Springtown community recently came together to celebrate a ribbon cutting for Springtown Park Rehabilitation and Care Center, a skilled nursing facility and the first of its kind in the area.
"This is a brand new, from the ground up building and is much needed," Marketing Director Lauren Stoff said.
In March, the facility took in its first three long-term care patients, as part of the state's compliance guidelines.
"We went through the life safety survey back on March 8, and on the 11th, got clearance to admit our first three," Springtown Park Administrator Jeff Head said. "Now we're waiting on our health survey to come in, then we're all clear to proceed."
Springtown Park is located 201 Williams Ward Road, and has a capacity of 120 beds — 20 of those are private and 100 are semi-private, meaning two residents to one room.
There is also a rehab hall with a gym for people coming in to go through short term rehab via physical therapy and speech/occupational therapy.
"For our rehab to home patients, they will have a kitchenette, fridge and washer and dryer, so they can utilize all that," Stoff said.
The goal is to help them re-adapt and learn to live back home, Head added.
On the long term care side, the facility is set up to provide 24-hour care, with a nurse there at all times, a physician overseeing patients' care weekly and aides that help with the activities of daily living, such as getting up and getting dressed, as well as physical therapy.
Head, who also serves as the vice president of operations for Optimum Healthcare Management, which operates the Springtown facility as well as Weatherford's College Park Rehab, Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center and Willow Park Rehabilitation and Care Center, said they're very excited to be able to offer these services to the community in a closer proximity.
"Springtown had not had a skilled nursing facility, so they had to travel to Weatherford, Azle or Decatur to take their family members," he said. "We're very excited to be here."
Springtown Park is currently taking calls for its waiting list. Anyone interested can contact the facility at 817-755-5116 and ask for internal admissions.
For more information on Optimum and its facilities, visit www.ohc-ltc.com.
