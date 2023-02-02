First responders in Palo Pinto County were bracing themselves for more calls for help Thursday as rain competed with freezing rain and temperatures hovered at the freezing mark.
Sacred Cross EMS Division Chief Dustin Wright said ambulance crews responded to close to 30 calls to the county's 911 emergency line this week.
He reported injuries ranged from minor to major ones.
"Mostly, just accidents, sliding off the road," he said. "The No. 1 thing is, if it's not absolutely critical to life and limb, wherever you need to be, then just stay home.
"And if you do have to get out, just drive slow. Hard braking and speed are going to put you in the ditch."
Those emergency calls drain resources — ambulances, crews, law enforcement, not to mention equipment that can take months to replace, he said.
"People need to take into account that a loaf of bread is just not worth it," he said.
Palo Pinto Emergency Coordinator Ricky Hunter was concerned, as dusk approached, that rain that fell during the day would refreeze throughout the county.
Hunter, who started his new role in January after serving with the Department of Public Safety, said he had not heard of any severe injuries.
"Just monitor the weather," he advised. "Pay attention to the weather service providers and what they tell you.
"Drive cautiously and pay attention to the roads and be safe. I made one trip into Mineral Wells, and most of the ice seems to be off the roadways. Buts it's getting a light rain here. It's just a matter of time and it's going to refreeze."
Wright said Sacred Cross's three mobile ICUs continue at the ready 24/7, with two additional standby units as backup.
He said "that initial hit of the ice" earlier this week had set the stage for a busy span.
"The further west you get, the worse it gets," Wright said. "There's lots of rural areas, and It's tough for TxDOT and the communities put down enough salt and enough brine."
