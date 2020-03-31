Sections of north and southbound Farm-to-Market Road 51 from the Union Pacific Railroad crossing just north of US 180 in Weatherford to the Clear Fork Trinity River will be reduced to one lane in each direction as needed for road work beginning Wednesday. Lane closures will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
This roadwork is part of the ongoing project to repave and add turn lanes to FM 51 from the Union Pacific Railroad crossing just north of US 180 in Weatherford to the Clear Fork Trinity River, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation. This project is estimated for completion this summer.
TxDOT encourages attention to all warning signs within the construction work zone while crews work diligently to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.