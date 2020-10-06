Following the termination of its previous contractor, the Aledo ISD board of trustees approved a new firm for the construction of elementary school No. 6 Monday night.
The board voted to terminate BTC — who was hired in February for the bond project — on Aug. 31 and approved Satterfield and Pontikes Construction Inc. this week.
“We had to make a really tough decision to make a change with the contractor on elementary school No. 6. Essentially what happened was the costs we were seeing from the contractor were not within budget and so we decided that we needed to make a change,” AISD Superintendent Susan K. Bohn said. “It was a really hard decision but something we knew needed to happen, so we have gone through a process and are excited about how the process has gone.”
The board had also approved changing the procurement method from construction manager at risk to competitive sealed proposal.
“I appreciate the administration’s hard work on all of this. We asked a lot of questions during this and the change, and really looking at the market we felt we needed to make a different decision,” AISD board member Jessica Brown said. “I’m very pleased with the outcome of that and I think at the end of the day, the commitment we made to our constituents and taxpayers is that we would bring projects in within budget overall and so we just felt we needed to move forward with an option where that would be achieved.”
Voters approved AISD’s $149.95 million bond on Nov. 5, 2019, which included the new elementary school — which is off Farm-to-Market Road 5 in Annetta — the renovation of Vandagriff Elementary School into an early childhood campus, the renovation of McAnally Intermediate School and several additional projects.
The district received eight bids on Sept. 29 and chose four to move forward in the process.
“Seven of the eight were within about 4% of each other, plus or minus, and so they were really tight and that shows that the documents that PBK (architect firm) put forth was very clean and we were very pleased with that performance from the design perspective,” AISD Director of Construction and Facilities Tyler Boswell said. “Price was only 30% of the process and so the rest of it was performance-based, safety record, reputation and that type of thing, so we were very satisfied that we had a very good bid with a well-qualified candidate that has a very strong project team allocated toward this project.”
Satterfield and Pontikes was unanimously approved by the Aledo ISD board for the construction of the new elementary school.
“You probably don’t know but 20 years ago I worked for another firm and I built your high school. So 20 years later I get to come back and do another project for the district and that’s kind of exciting in my career. I hope that was a good facility and has treated you well,” the firm’s Executive Vice President and Business Unit Leader for North Texas Charles DeVoe said. “We’re just delighted. This is a tough job, it’s going to require a lot of hard work and we have a great relationship with your design team, and we will deliver your school in August. It’s not going to be easy, there will probably be some rough spots, but we’ll navigate through them. I absolutely appreciate your confidence in our company and we won’t let you down.”
DeVoe said their firm should be rolling with activity on-site before the end of the month.
According to AISD Chief Financial Officer Earl Husfeld, the total recommended price with the base bid and three alternates came in at $30,709,000.
“So if you take that amount out, there’s about $32.3 million left within the construction budget that was allocated for elementary school No. 6,” Husfeld said.
AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins wanted to ensure staff follows up with other bidders.
“We have some really good numbers here and it’s a lot of work for these guys to bid the jobs, so I want to make sure we follow up with these companies after the fact because we want them to continue to bid our work,” Collins said. “We’ll have more schools coming in, we’ll have more bonds in the future, so just continue to have those relationships with people that bring us competition and good prices.”
