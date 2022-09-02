Ford exec brings reading fun to Crockett third graders

In an era when school libraries have become cultural battlegrounds, Ford had a better idea.
Not one of the third graders who shared a good read with Elena Ford would recognize the Ford Motor Co. motto from the 70s, but it's a safe bet the great-great-granddaughter of Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford would.
"My first car was a Mustang," Ford told about 75 children sitting on the carpet in the library at David Crockett Elementary School. "I have an electric Mustang, now."
The students even stumped the company's Chief Experience Officer, her title at the manufacturer.
"Is the first dealership still running?" a student asked during a Q&A period which followed Ford, local politicians and friends of the school each reading with a table of little listeners.
"I don't know the answer to that question," Ford replied, joking she would have to "phone a friend."
Seated at her own table, Ford joined in reading, "Rosie Revere, Engineer." Written by Andrea Beaty with illustrations by David Roberts, the New York Times bestseller follows a young girl's dream to become a great engineer.
"Great job," Ford praised the students. "You guys are awesome."
The team reading then morphed into a hands-on STEAM project down the hall in the cafetorium. There, teams found boxes of plastic bottles, balloons and other gear with which to create and build a car of their own — and then test them out.
STEAM stands for the core elements of modern education theory — a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
Remaining loyal to their new reading buddies, each adult sat with their new friends and helped engineer some unique rides. Most seemed to make use of the balloons for horsepower, and all were the products of some serious brainwork.
The students then lined up for photos with the executive after loading up on free supplies — books, crayons, Ford tote bags.
Ford's visit was her third Texas campus she has included in the reading mission she undertook in 2019, spokeswoman Jennifer Banovetz-Bastian said.
"Literacy is extremely important to help our next generation learn and grow and problem-solve," she said. "And hopefully someday work for Ford Motor Co."
The reading event was in partnership with First Book, Harvest Project Food Rescue and the North Texas Ford dealers. Ford also brought the Ford Mobile Library, a retrofitted Ford Transit that Harvest Project uses to deliver fresh produce, and now books, throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
