After 50 years of teaching art at Weatherford College, Myrlan Coleman is retiring. And she wants her retirement celebration to feature the work of her numerous students.
Coleman is asking her former students to contribute their art for a display in the Alkek Fine Arts Center’s Texas Hall. Students will hang their art on April 21 and 22 in preparation for a reception on April 29.
Art from all media will be accepted.
Coleman recently hosted her 100th WC student art exhibition; and WC President Tod Allen Farmer honored her with a Presidential Core Values coin in September for exhibiting the traits of faith, hope and love.
Her Wednesday, April 29, retirement reception will run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Texas Hall.
For more information, contact Coleman at mcoleman@wc.edu or 817-598-6232.
