Former Coyote to pitch in Tokyo Olympics

During her time in the United States pitching for the Weatherford College softball team, Morgan Rackel was nicknamed "The Canadian."
Of course, being from Calgary, it made sense.
Now, the former Coyote standout will represent her country on the Canadian National Team in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
"Coming to Weatherford College, I represented Canada, but now that I am wearing that uniform that says Canada and listening to that (Canadian) national anthem, I can't express how proud I am to be a part of all of this," Rackel said.
The Calgary native and her Canadian team left for Tokyo — her first trip to Japan — on July 6. While the Olympic opening ceremonies aren't until July 23, softball will begin play on July 21, including a contest between Canada and Mexico. On July 22, Canada will face the United States.
Subsequent games will have Canada facing Australia on July 24, Japan on July 25 and Italy on July 26. The bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for July 27.
Canada's best performance in Olympic softball was fourth in 2008 in Beijing, China. They were fifth four years earlier in Athens, Greece, and also at Atlanta in 1996.
"A gold medal has been on our minds ever since we qualified," Rackel said. "This team is full of very special women. We have veterans who were in the '08 Olympics."
Rackel pitched for Weatherford College in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, compiling 28-6 with four shutouts, a 1.97 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 213 innings. She also batted .414 with a .438 on-base percentage, 21 doubles, a couple of triples and nine home runs. She earned All-Conference honors in both seasons and second-team All-America honors in 2017.
She transferred to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, playing two full seasons with the Governors. She compiled a 43-16 record with a 1.68 ERA and 446 strikeouts in 384 innings. She batted .288 with 18 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs.
"We are so proud of Morgan. She was a champion here, and it's no surprise she continues to excel at the highest level," WC coach Haylee Williams said. "To be able to say we have had an Olympian come through our program is such an honor. I'm excited to support her from Weatherford, Texas, and show her all the love we can."
Rackel is certainly reciprocating that love.
"Weatherford was a dream. When I look back, I remember all the great games, great times," she said. "Coach Williams made us work hard, but she's such a special person and an amazing coach. I will always cherish my time there. And playing in the Texas heat definitely prepared me for Tokyo.
"I think of Weatherford as one of my 'whys,' as in 'Why do I love playing softball? Why am I where I am today?'"
In fact, in a Q&A on her Softball Canada bio site, Rackel answers the question, "What's your favorite place that softball has taken you?" with the answer "All over Texas."
Along with her college success, Rackel represented Team Alberta in the 2017 Canada Summer Games, leading her squad to a silver medal. She also helped the U16 Girls team to a silver medal in the 2013 Canadian Championship.
The Olympics were originally scheduled for last summer, but like many things, it was bumped back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That provided teams such as hers more time to gel in their quest for a gold medal.
"I would never wish a pandemic on the world, but that extra year and growth, we did not take that time for granted," she said. "Stepping away from the [competitive] game for a summer lit that fire."
Aside from softball, Rackel plans to use a chemistry degree to go into a science career. Of course, being from Canada, there is always another option, she said with a laugh.
"We'll get to that path when we get there," she said. "I love science, or maybe I'll be a brewmaster."
And she's looking forward to returning to Weatherford College at some point.
"I love Weatherford College and can't wait to come back there someday for the alumni game," she said, adding with a grin, "and strike everyone out."
