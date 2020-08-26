Lynn “Skipper” Strickland of Parker County, who pretended to be an insurance agent, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years in state prison for fraud, according to a release by the Texas Department of Insurance.
From 2014 through 2016, Strickland schemed to defraud a Texarkana woman out of over $406,000 by stealing money she thought was going to pay for insurance policies.
Strickland was arrested in November 2016 on a warrant out of Kaufman County alleging theft of more than $100,000, according to a previous Weatherford Democrat article.
Brian Chandler, a TDI attorney, said Strickland, 60, claimed to be a licensed insurance agent though TDI had revoked his license years before after he pleaded guilty to a similar crime in Brazos County. In 2011, that crime resulted in Strickland being placed on 10 years’ probation.
Strickland had a history of allegations of theft, including a civil lawsuit filed by a Parker County woman in 2008, a lawsuit filed in Brazos County over the alleged theft of an elderly woman in 2009 and his 2011 conviction of theft of more than $100,000 in connection with the case, leading to his probation.
As part of Strickland’s guilty plea and sentence Tuesday, 299th State District Court Judge Karen Sage of Travis County ordered him to pay restitution to the victim.
The investigation was conducted by TDI’s Fraud Unit and prosecuted by Chandler, who is embedded within the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The embedded-prosecution program allows TDI fraud prosecutors to pursue cases protecting consumers under the authority of local elected district attorneys, according to a press release.
“I am proud of the partnership between the Texas Department of Insurance and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office,” Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said. “It has been very successful in bringing white-collar criminals to justice.”
To check on an agent’s insurance license status, visit tdi.texas.gov. To report suspected insurance fraud, call 1-800-252-3439.
