MINERAL WELLS — A former Mineral Wells nursing home worker who was charged in 2019 with holding a fundraiser for a cancer she did not have was sentenced to a four-year probation late last month, Palo Pinto District Clerk records show.
Rain Leshay Bowland must pay $21,740 in restitution for money she raised from May 2019 to June 2019, according to the records from the 29th District Court.
Bowland, who was 24 years old at the time of her arrest, was not pronounced guilty under a deferred adjudicated probation sentence on Feb. 22.
That means Judge Mike Moore suspended a finding of guilt, and she will not be found guilty if she adheres to terms of her probation. The charge was theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.
The state jail felony charge carries a sentence of between 180 days and two two years in jail, along with a fine of up to $10,000.
Bowland was not fined, the court records show, but was ordered to pay $290 in court costs.
The Weatherford Democrat reached out to Bowland, who declined to comment.
A Mineral Wells Index report at the time of her arrest quoted a complaint, filed with a justice of the peace, which accused her of collecting $21,740 under the pretense she had breast cancer. The news report said $20,000 of that came from a "local business owner" who had declined to comment.
The complaint said Bowland was working at the time at Mineral Wells Nursing and Rehab, and that some of her collections came from co-workers and one patient at the nursing center. She had reportedly used some of that money to get breast augmentation surgery, according to the Index.
