MINERAL WELLS — A former Mineral Wells police officer was indicted by a Palo Pinto County grand jury June 24 on charges of sexual assault and improper sexual activity with a person in custody.
Israel Demitruis Gonzales was arrested Aug. 24, 2020, following an investigation by the Texas Rangers in response to an outcry made by a female inmate at the Palo Pinto County Jail.
Gonzales intentionally engaged in sexual contact by touching the inmate inappropriately and sexually assaulted her, according to the indictments filed.
Gonzales joined the Mineral Wells PD in February 2014, and was assigned to patrol operation prior to his termination in August.
The charge of sexual assault, a second degree felony, carries a punishment range of two to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
The charge of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, a state jail felony, carries a punishment of 180 days to two years in jail, as well as a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Others indicted June 24 included:
• Sean David Ballinger, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Johnathan Thomas Bennett, delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Bobby Shane Blair, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Lee Russell Bryson Jr, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jason Corey East, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jason Lee Ehrle, burglary of a habitation.
• Laron Andre-Male France, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Amaro Arispe Gonzales Jr, sexual assault.
• Irving Hernandez-Melendez, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Adam Wesley Hull, assault family violence - impeding breath or circulation.
• David Wayne Lucas, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Martha Michelle McFarland, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Daniel Mejia, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Steven Wayne Metcalf, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Joseph Nathaniel Patino, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Michael Zane Silverthorn, misapplication of fiduciary property against elderly.
• Shaun Michael Staton, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Michael B Tribble, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Carlos Sammy Valenzuela, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Celilo Velasquez-Torres Jr, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Celilo Velasquez-Torres Jr, evading arrest/detention with a prior conviction.
• Tyler Austin Whaley, theft.
• Kristy Michelle York, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
