Former resident turned NY minister continues to serve community despite pandemic

Despite the coronavirus’ impact in New York, former Weatherford resident and pastor Stephen Trainer is determined to continue serving his community.
The pandemic has had a severe impact in New York City, which has 122,148 cases and 7,890 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to New York City’s website as updated on Friday afternoon.
Trainer, who is pastor of Graffiti Fellowship Church and executive director of the Graffiti Ministries Learning Center, said streets have emptied out in New York City, aside from the homeless.
“It’s been likened to 9/11, where in other parts of the country people are saying, ‘Hey does anyone even know someone who has this thing?’ Here in New York, everybody knows someone who’s been hit with this virus, and tragically, everyone knows someone who has died as a result,” Trainer said.
Trainer recalled being aware of the coronavirus’ destruction in China in mid-January. Graffiti Ministries had a Chinese intern working with Trainer and his team, and through her, awareness of the virus and its impact in China spread.
“That kind of put it on our radar, but like so many, it wasn’t in front of us, it was something that we were hearing about from other places,” Trainer said.
Graffiti Ministries regularly has people that volunteer, including from North Texas, and as the pandemic ramped up, those volunteer trips were canceled. Trainer’s ministry serves an economically disadvantaged part of New York, where residents don’t always have healthcare and hygiene resources or access to communication tools.
“Even as we’re hearing reports of folks who have a positive test result or [are] displaying symptoms, I am confident that we have even more cases than we realize among our people because the likelihood is that we’re not hearing about them because of folks’ circumstances,” Trainer said.
Graffiti Ministries is trying to reach people virtually, such as through the virtual GED program to make up for the in-person program that was available before. Worship services are now digital as well.
Graffiti Ministries also partnered with the New York City Guardian Angels, which is an organization that promotes safety, to bring resources to homeless people in New York City. They have been giving out disinfecting wipes, cleaning train seats and providing meals. The city has efforts in place to feed the homeless during this time when soup kitchens are closed, but homeless people don’t always have the information about where to go to receive services.
“We’re being told to stay home to protect ourselves and others, and of course, that makes perfect sense, but what if you don’t have a home? What if you’re living on the subway?” Trainer said. “These people are at great risk for a number of things in the best of times, but think about their vulnerability during this pandemic. Through the media that comes out every single day, we’re being reminded how to wash our hands properly of all things, but what about those who don’t have access to things we take for granted, like running water and soap?”
Helping the homeless, even in small ways, has been gratifying, Trainer said. His team will continue to distribute supplies for as long as they can.
“The joy I have seen on people’s faces as they’re not overlooked or avoided but seen and served is really remarkable,” Trainer said. “We say in our church that from small things come great things, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen here.”
Trainer said Graffiti Ministries’ partners from around the country, including churches in Parker County, have helped write cards of encouragement to staff at a local elementary school and police officers at the local New York Police Department station.
Weatherford’s North Side Baptist Church Teaching Pastor Sam Nobles said he admires that Trainer’s ministry has persevered during this time.
“He has not stopped doing ministry,” Nobles said. “He is continuing to spread the gospel if he can find a way to do it. He has not shut down because of the virus being here.”
People can assist Graffiti Ministries by donating money to the cause or by saying a prayer, Nobles said. A donation of $1.75 can feed a person in New York City, he said.
“God has opened that door up for Stephen to do ministry to the homeless community there, and the best way to help is, if you’re able, to help them financially,” Nobles said. “More than that, be in prayer for them because that doesn’t cost you a dime.”
Learn more about Graffiti Ministries on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GraffitiMinistries/
