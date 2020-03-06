Former Weatherford plant property will be home to new police station

A piece of history came down Friday, as the Municipal Power and Light Generating Plant was demolished to make way for a new Weatherford Police Department station.
The plant, directly across from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office on Fort Worth Highway, was built by the city in 1940 with bonds issued after a 1937 vote because of discontent with the Texas Public Utilities Company, according to a previous Weatherford Democrat article. The plant housed diesel generators utilized during high electricity demand.
The building’s demolition was announced in 2018 by the city of Weatherford.
“It wasn’t being used by the city and as far as safety is concerned, it needed to come down,” Weatherford Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat said. “What’s going in place of it is going to be the new police department, so that’s the location.”
But some residents weren’t happy about the demolition of the building and shared their thoughts on the Weatherford Democrat’s Facebook page.
“I don’t understand this lack of appreciation for a building with such historic character and importance,” Richard Bettinger said. “Really a sad decision for the city.”
Scott Dollar said the plant was one of the coolest buildings in the city.
“There was a missed opportunity here for lofts or an entertainment hub or something,” Dollar said. “Someone would’ve revitalized it to make a profit.”
Others agreed with Dollar, saying the building should have been repurposed.
“Makes me sad. Why not just keep the history and turn it into something,” Tammie West Mangham said. “Weatherford isn’t the same town it use to be sadly.”
But a couple of residents said not everything can be saved.
“Just because something is old doesn’t mean that it is worth saving,” Amy Hairston Hull said. “Everyone is so quick to judge the city. I doubt the decision to tear it down was taken lightly or made in haste! There is this thing called progress. A whole lot of people in this city have made it clear that they do not understand what it means to progress.”
Crystal Brown Woerly said the city needs a larger police station for the growing population.
“I’m sad to see this day. But I understand that you can’t please everyone, and not everything from our past can be salvaged,” Woerly said. “The cost to remove the interior components to make the building usable for something else far exceeded the city’s financial ability. I also know we need a larger police department with our growing population.”
Rexroat said there isn’t a timeline on construction of the new police station as of yet.
“They are still working with the consultants to figure out the design of the police station and they’re working on that right now,” Rexroat said. “We don’t have an exact date on when ground will break.”
Rexroat added that future plans of what will happen with the current police station have not been determined at this time.
The new police station is expected to help the department meet its needs, such as having a community meeting room and interview space, Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said.
“We are excited and humbled by the opportunity to further serve our community in a larger and more modern facility that will focus on wellness and efficiency for both our members and our citizens,” he said.
