In preparation to take a position as Little Elm’s new fire chief, former Weatherford Fire Chief Paul Rust said he’ll miss everything about Weatherford.
“Obviously, I am going to miss [Administrative Assistant] Mrs. Angee [King-Bush] and the rest of my fire family here,” Rust said. “I’m also going to miss the folks that work in the other city departments, the elected officials and city management. I will miss the community and my friends. I will mostly miss people, but I will also miss places like Shep’s [Place], Heritage Park and downtown.”
The city of Weatherford announced last week on Facebook that Rust has resigned effective immediately. In the meantime, Jonathan Peacock will serve as the interim chief until a permanent leader is hired.
“Although we are sad to see him leave our community, we are equally excited for him to take on this new adventure,” according to the city’s post. “Chief Rust has many family members who live close to the Little Elm area and this move will allow him to be closer to those he loves most. We wish him all the best and appreciate everything he has accomplished for our community.”
Rust said the decision to relocate to Little Elm, which surrounds the northeast side of Lake Lewisville, was inspired by a desire to be closer to family.
“Courtney and I moved away from the rest of our family in ‘98,” Rust said. “We spent 11 years in Waxahachie and the past 11 in Weatherford. My father-in-law passed in December ‘18, and since then we feel God has been nudging us to move closer [to] family. It was this call to return to family that first inspired us to consider a move.”
Rust said Little Elm is an ideal fit for him both personally and professionally. Before the decision was made, he was looking for a place with a similar population and size of the fire department so his experience would be relevant.
“Little Elm offers a very high quality of life for its residents,” Rust said. “Being on Lake Lewisville, it has a laidback lake attitude and has maintained the small-town feel even though it has the big town amenities.”
When asked of his biggest accomplishments in Weatherford, Rust said he has hired and promoted “outstanding people,” and the culture at WFD has transformed during his tenure.
“Leadership and professional development are continuously emphasized and have become a big part of who we are as an organization,” Rust said. “Also, I am proud to say the Weatherford Fire Department places emphasis on the health and wellness of our firefighters. We have developed wellness programs, fitness programs and taken peer support initiatives in dealing with the mental stress aspects of the job.”
Rust also claimed the expansion of fire services to Emergency Services District 3 in Hudson Oaks as an accomplishment, which has helped reduce response times and increase staffing, he said.
“We put more firefighters on the emergency vehicles and can get to an emergency faster than what was possible previously,” Rust said. “And we did this without any increase to the taxpayers. It’s a rare occurrence when a service can be improved/expanded for all with no additional costs, and I’m proud of that.”
In addition, the city of Weatherford credits Rust with modernizing practices at WFD, improving training, updating the fleet and equipment, and elevating professional standards and opportunities for firefighters, according to the city’s post.
As for the qualities needed in WFD’s next chief: “Be a servant leader. Take care of the members of the fire department, so that they can take care of the community. Be highly engaged in the community,” Rust said.
