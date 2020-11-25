Shane Allen Shuler, 33, of Fort Worth, was arrested Monday after fleeing from a Weatherford Police Officer.
The Weatherford Street Crimes Unit received information that Shuler had an active TDCJ Parole Violation Warrant and was possibly staying at a residence in the 1200 block of South Brazos Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators with the unit conducted surveillance at the residence.
Shuler was observed existing the residence and getting into a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, according to the report. A Weatherford Police Department officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated and stopped in the driveway of some apartments. The officer activated his emergency lights and then observed Shuler jumping from the vehicle and begin running westbound through a backyard. The officer also jumped out and immediately gave police announcements to Shuler, but he continued running.
The WPD K9 was deployed and Shuler was located hiding in a shed in the area, according to the affidavit. Shuler was taken into custody and upon a search, was found to be in possession of 3 grams of Xanax pills.
Shuler was booked into the Parker County Jail on the offenses of evading arrest detention with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams. He is being held on a combined bond of $17,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.