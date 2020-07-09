The Weatherford Police Department arrested Tony Lamar Lindsey, 39, of Fort Worth, Tuesday night after evading police who were trying to conduct a traffic stop.
According to the WPD incident report, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at about 11:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clear Lake Road.
“The vehicle failed to yield to [the officer’s] emergency vehicle lights and continued traveling southbound without stopping. The vehicle then turned eastbound onto the 1900 block of Clear Creek Drive where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot,” according to the report. “K9 was deployed and apprehended the driver who was identified as Tony Lamar Lindsey.”
Following an investigation by the WPD K9 Unit, Lindsey was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle; evading arrest detention with a previous conviction; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, 22 grams of methamphetamine; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was stolen out of Burleson; theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than five items; assault causes BI warrant out of the Benbrook Police Department; and two warrants out of the Fort Worth Police Department for burglary of vehicle and debit/credit card abuse.
Lindsey was booked into the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $105,000.
