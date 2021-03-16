A Parker County grand jury indicted Joey Lee Long, 35, of Fort Worth, on March 5 for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6 and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Long was said to have committed the offenses on Feb. 1, 2013 at a residence in Springtown.
The child made an outcry at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County in March of 2019 when she was 10 years old. During the forensic interview, the child said Long touched her in a sexual manner.
“The victim said she told the defendant to ‘stop,’ then ran from the room and told her parents what occurred. The victim said she believes that she was 4 or 5 years old when this occurred,” according to the affidavit.
On April 24, 2019, an investigator with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Long. During the interview, Long told the investigator that he asked the child to pull down her underwear because he was curious and wanted to see her, according to the affidavit. Long added that it was possible he touched the child with his hand and that he was intoxicated when the incident occurred.
“If Mr. Long is convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years of age, he will be facing a punishment range of 25 to 99 years or life in prison,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “The two indecency with a child counts carry different punishment ranges, depending on the manner by which the offense is committed. If the offense was committed by contact with the child’s genitals, the range would be two to 20 years in prison. However, if it was by exposing the child’s genitals, the sentence would be two to 10 years.”
Swain added that for either indecency with a child count, it is required that the prosecution prove that the defendant acted with intent to gratify his sexual desire and all counts have the potential for a fine of up to $10,000.
Long was arrested on July 31, 2019 and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He made bail the same day.
“If convicted of any of the three counts, Mr. Long will have to register as a sex offender,” Swain said. “For the aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact counts, that registration would be for the rest of his life. If is convicted only for the indecency with a child by exposure, his registration requirement would be for the length of his sentence plus 10 years.”
Others indicted on March 5 include:
• Trashai Diane Armstrong, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kenneth Ray Bradford, evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft.
• Harrison Reece Castleberry, evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
• Larry Dow Cobb, assault causing bodily injury by impeding breath.
• Carl Dana Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Shelly Cramer, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Mary Elaine Daniels, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Alfredo Raul Deras, burglary of a building.
• Madeline Victoria Dinkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Derek James Eder, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Alexander Clay Fisher, two counts of theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Triston Conrad Gilliam, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jennifer Lynn Goar, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Shawn David Goodrich, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Blake Alan Goosen, burglary of habitation.
• Eric Dwayne Grundy, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Christopher Lee Lunsford, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Douglas Lee Lyon, theft of a firearm.
• David Edward Martin, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Darrell Mathis, manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Gregory Aiden McCann, possession of marijuana; felon in possession of a firearm; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; obstruction or retaliation; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Kendrix Emanuel Parker, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Stormie Nicohole Patino, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Henry G Perez, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Barry Kirk Pinckard, Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Cherry Jean Pizana, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Rudy Rodriguez, burglary of habitation.
• Kyle Bailey Samples, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Lauren Rebecca Shelton, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Gustabo Angel Silvas, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Macain Edward Sparks, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Melissa Renee Stacey, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Jacob Ray Terry, sex offenders duty to register life/annually.
• Eric James Trevino, burglary of a building.
• Starr Lea Williams, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Adrian Obed Almanza, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jennifer Dawn Arnett, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Mark Andrew Beamer, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Brandy Michelle Bolden, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Michael Austin Brown, Jr., assault causing bodily injury with a previous conviction.
• Sedric Allen Brown, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Casie Dawn Caldwell, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Adam Gene Campbell, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; and evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Cesar Adrique Ceballos, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Everett Scott Collins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Benjamin Brady Crane, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Nicholas Colt Farmer, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram; fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than 10 items, less than 50 items; and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Michael Duane Ferguson, Jr., theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Sergio Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Keri Lyne Holmes, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Gary Deontai Johnson, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Andy Mayo, evading arrest detention with vehicle.
• Shelby Marie Mimms, criminal mischief, divert power supply.
• Jerry Joseph Mullins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Byron Kyle Needham, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Colton Lee Odom, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Collin Micah Owen, two counts of assault on a public servant and harassment of a public servant.
• Kayla Louann Palacio, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Kenneth Aaron Pendergraft, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Michael Aaron Rhoudes, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Steven Lester Roper, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Bradley Daniel Rutledge, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Eddie Wayne Sheffield, continuous violence against the family.
• Kenneth Lee Stembridge, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Dakota Michael Thacker, burglary of a building.
• Casey Van Doyle Tilley, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Clinton Edward Turner, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and two counts of theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Jack Gregory Wiggins, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• LaKimbra Marie Wilson, two counts of theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
