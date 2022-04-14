WEATHERFORD — Weatherford council members Tuesday gathered for a photo with a four-legged favorite — Norman, the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter's ambassador — and his new owner.
The pooch first arrived at the shelter in 2018, injured by what staff suspected was a car.
"The veterinarian observed him for three days to see if the owner would come forward," Municipal and Community Services Director Dustin Deel said, noting Norman came in with multiple breaks to his back legs and pelvis, making it nearly impossible for him to stand. "On the final assessment, the vet looked at Norman and told him, 'If you can't stand, we're going to have to make some decisions about your well-being.'"
You can guess what happened next. Fast forward to early 2020, when the pandemic hit, closing the shelter to the public.
It was in that silence that Kennel Tech Nate Golden noticed Norman's disposition had changed.
"Nate took Norman home with him," Animal Services Coordinator Therese Everett said. "On the first night, Norman walked around the house, then settled right in. The next day, when it was quitting time, Norman was waiting for Nate to take him home again.
"So, like any normal person would do, Nate gave in that night ... and every night since!"
In early April, Golden was granted his request to officially adopt Norman.
"He's not only his caregiver but his best friend," Deel said. "A lot of people think the worst of animal shelters, but a lot of these animals are lucky to be able to come and get the care they need."
Council members and Mayor Paul Paschall presented Nate and Norman with a gift basket Tuesday night.
"You have to remember, this guy had an employee badge and would roam the halls occasionally," Paschall said of Norman. "He's a testimony to fight through the pain and don't give up, and your tail will continue to wag for years and years."
