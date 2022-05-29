WEATHERFORD — Four area teens experienced the thrill of aviation through orientation flights with the Civil Air Patrol at Mineral Wells Airport May 14.
The Cadets flew a combined eight hours in CAP’s Cessna 172s.
Cadet Kathryn Braddock, age 16, expressed her experience as, “
“It was very enjoyable,” Cadet Kathryn Braddock, 16, said. “The pilot taught us really well and I am super excited to fly again.”
Cadet Colton Webber, 15, said he was overwhelmed by all the instruments on the panel initially, “but once you collect yourself, it is like riding a bike.”
For Cadet Elena Daniel, 14, she said she enjoyed her first O’ flight and learning basic movements in the aircraft.
The two-hour flights in a single-engine Cessna aircraft introduced the Cadets to the science that makes flight possible. They learned about navigation, weather, aircraft instruments, flight maneuvers and more.
Working with their pilot, they taxied their aircraft to Mineral Wells Airport’s runway 13, gave it full throttle and took off, climbing to 3,000 feet. While aloft, it was the Cadets who were handling the controls during the noncritical stages of the flight.
Cadet Madelyn Braddock, 16, said she remembered, “taking control of the plane was one of the most exciting things I have ever been able to do.”
Once they reached their assigned altitude, the Cadets turned southeast and navigated to Granbury Airport, where they made a brief stop. Then it was another Cadet’s turn at the controls for the flight home. The CAP pilot repeated this round-trip one more time to allow all four Cadets a turn at the controls. The pilot, USAF Ret. Lt. Col. Floyd Whitehouse, who flew F4s and F16s for the United States Air Force, volunteers his time to share the experience of flight with today’s youth.
CAP’s Cadet Program is open to youth aged 12 through 18. Additionally, there are volunteer opportunities for adults, pilots and non-pilots alike. For more information, Contact Senior Member Bruce Daniel at bruce.o.daniel@gmail.com or visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.