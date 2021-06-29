Fourth of July celebrations aplenty

If you’re looking for a place to catch some fireworks this year, there are several options to choose from.
In Parker County, Weatherford and Hudson Oaks are once again hosting their July 4th celebrations, as is Mineral Wells during its free community fireworks show.
The Weatherford Parks and Recreation department is bringing back the annual Spark in the Park at Heritage Park from 6-10 p.m. July 4.
Performing at the Heritage Park Amphitheater is Texas Clearwater Revival, who opens for headliners Blue Oyster Cult.
The fireworks show is expected to begin at sundown around 9:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, and food, drink and snack vendors will be on site.
Free parking is available in the north, middle and south lots of Heritage Park, 317 Santa Fe Drive, with additional parking at Weatherford College, where a shuttle service will bring you to the event and take you back to your vehicle. All parking is free.
Small charcoal grills will be allowed in the middle lot, and the public may bring strollers/wagons/wheelchairs, lawn chairs, coolers (no glass bottles), water, cameras and blankets. Pop-up tents and umbrellas will only be allowed in the amphitheater area.
Dogs and other animals are not allowed.
Boomin’ 4th is a free, family-friendly event at Gene Voyles Park in Hudson Oaks, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive.
The park and shuttles open at 5 p.m. along with the Kid Zone.
The stage show begins at 6:15 p.m. Headlining this year’s event is Prophets & Outlaws with special guest Kat Hasty.
Fireworks are expected to start around 9:30 p.m. and the city has partnered with 92.1 Hank FM to allow choreographed music for the show from any streaming device.
The annual Mineral Wells community fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. inside Ram Stadium, 3710 Ram Blvd.
The stadium will open one hour prior, with an entrance gate on the home south end of the stadium. Music will play inside the stadium during the show.
