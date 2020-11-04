Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler will remain in his position for another term after receiving 84.11% (59,710) of the votes Tuesday night in the general election.
Fowler, Republican, was challenged by Libertarian Russell Hess, who received 15.89% (11,288) of the votes.
As for his win, Fowler said, “Let’s move on,” adding that he doesn’t plan on making any changes in his new term.
“The Parker County Sheriff’s Office works very well and we’re not anticipating any changes,” Fowler said. “As long as I am physically able, I will serve. When it becomes apparent to me that I can no longer do that, I will step down.”
In the March Republican Primary election, Fowler received the majority vote with 69.6% (16,344 votes) despite being challenged by three other Republican candidates.
Fowler assumed the role of sheriff in January of 2005 and has an extensive background in law enforcement, which started in 1965 when he was a lieutenant for the Weatherford Police Department.
“When I took office the needs of this sheriff’s office were obvious. It was quite a challenge to get where we are today and to be quite honest about it, I want another term because I want to enjoy this,” Fowler said in announcing his reelection bid in September. “We’ve had great success and that may sound a little simplistic, but it’s the truth and I’m at a point now where I’m enjoying what we’ve accomplished.”
Before he became sheriff, Fowler was an inspector in Criminal Enforcement Operations for the U.S. Marshals from 1971 to 1995, director for the Parker County Crimes Commission from 1995-1997, chief deputy of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office from 1997 to 1999, assistant warden of CCA prison facility at Fort Wolters from 1999 to 2001 and a criminal investigator at the Parker County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2005.
Fowler attended Tarrant County Junior College from 1968 to 1971 and graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Academy in Washington, D.C. in 1971.
Other state and national races:
State Rep. for District 61 Phil King, R-Weatherford, received the majority in Parker County with 82.64% (60,771) of the votes. Democratic candidate Christopher Cox received 14.33% (10,535) of the votes and Libertarian J.K. Stephenson received 3.03% (2,227) of the votes.
In the race for United States Representative of District 12, incumbent Kay Granger, Republican, came out on top in Parker County with an overwhelming 82.57% (61,510) of the votes in Parker County. Democratic challenger Lisa Welch received 13.86% (10,328) of the votes and Libertarian Trey Holcomb received 3.57% (2,658) of the votes.
James “Jim” Wright won in Parker County for Railroad Commissioner with 82.35% (61,089) of the votes. Democratic candidate Chrysta Castaneda received 14.51% (10,764) of the votes, Libertarian Matt Sterett received 2.51% (1,859) of the votes and Green Party candidate Katija “Kat” Gruene received 0.63% (466) of the votes.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn retained his seat, beating Democrat challenger MJ Hegard in both Palo Pinto and Parker counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.