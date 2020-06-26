State Representative of House District 60 candidate Jon Francis recently received the endorsements of both of his former Republican primary election opponents, Christopher Perricone (Mineral Wells) and Kellye SoRelle (Granbury).
“I am extraordinarily grateful to have the vote and support of Christopher and Kellye in the Republican Primary Runoff Election,” Francis said. “During the primary, I got to know both of them well. We all feel very strongly voters will elect someone who will go to Austin to represent our district and not Austin lobbyists or special interests. They know I am committed to doing exactly that.”
Perricone and SoRelle join incumbent State Rep. Mike Lang (R-Granbury), who also endorsed Francis. Lang announced in December he would not be seeking re-election to the office, prompting Francis to enter the race for the open Texas House seat.
“I want each of you to know that I am wholeheartedly supporting Jon Francis to be our state representative,” SoRelle said. “I will be voting for him in the upcoming runoff, and I am asking each of you to do the same.”
SoRelle, a Granbury attorney, recently penned a letter to Republican primary voters to share her experiences on the campaign trail with Francis and his opponent, Glenn Rogers.
“Throughout this campaign I had multiple discussions with both candidates and their campaign supporters,” wrote SoRelle. “I got to know them throughout this process, which is why I’m supporting Jon. He and I do not always see eye-to-eye on every issue, but he has approached this process with honesty and integrity. I believe he is more conservative and better prepared to serve and represent us in the Texas House than Glenn Rogers.”
“I am a Christian Conservative who has analyzed the facts, completed the research, and spent hours of face to face time with each candidate in HD60,” said Perricone. “My vote will go to Jon Francis, the only one who will fight for us; not against us!”
Francis faces Dr. Glenn Rogers in the Republican party primary runoff. There are no Democratic opponents.
Early voting for the runoff election begins Monday, June 29, and ends Friday, July 10. Runoff election day is Tuesday, July 14.
