Weatherford's Freedom House has been named a recipient of the 2022 Swalm Grants from the Texas Council on Family Violence.
Freedom House received $30,000 for critical infrastructure needs, which it plans to use to expand security systems in the transitional housing unit, add security to the front entrance of the outreach center, purchase panic buttons for emergencies, and renovate a section of the center for safe outdoor use for clients and staff.
Freedom House was one of 12 domestic violence agencies across Texas awarded, by the Texas Council on Family Violence, of $270,000, making up 100 percent of the recipients' total requested amounts.
The grants, designed to fund operations not usually covered by government grants, will go towards a variety of needs, but TCFV noticed the most common ones revolved around updating technology for staff and managing long waitlists for survivor services such as childcare, counseling and transitional housing.
"It's a privilege for TCFV to provide these grants from our Swalm Endowment Fund to help alleviate some of the budget pressure on local agencies which are often the unsung and overlooked heroes of our communities," said Gloria Aguilera Terry, CEO of TCFV. "The work of these agencies and their staff saves lives daily, and it is clear from what TCFV received in our Swalm Grant applications that the need for their lifesaving work is great in Texas. TCFV expects these funds to help agencies acquire more resources and open more opportunities to serve survivors and their families because we have always, and will always, support agencies who prioritize the survivor's needs."
Other recipients of the 2022 Swalm Grants are: Bastrop County Women's Shelter, Bastrop, TX; Comal County Family Violence Shelter, Inc., New Braunfels, TX; Denton County Friends of the Family, Denton, TX; Eastland County Crisis Center, Eastland, TX; Family Abuse Center, Waco, TX; Family Crisis Center, Inc., Harlingen, TX; Family Support Services of Amarillo, Amarillo, TX; Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter, Seguin, TX; Hays-Caldwell Women's Center, San Marcos, TX; Southwest Family Life Centers, Inc., Hondo, TX; The Family Place, Dallas, TX.
Swalm grantees are selected annually in a competitive application process by at-large TCFV board members. To track the direct impact of Swalm Grants, TCFV requires every recipient to submit a report at the end of the grant cycle detailing its use and efficiency of the funds and its effect on the survivors they serve.
