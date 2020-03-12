Friends of the WPL to host McCormick at spring luncheon

The Friends of the Weatherford Public Library will host Black Hawk Pilot Elizabeth McCormick as the guest speaker for the 34th Annual Spring Fundraising Luncheon.
The event will be held at North Side Baptist Church, 910 N. Main St., Weatherford, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Filmed for ABC News “20/20,” seen on MSNBC, CBS News and featured in the Wall Street Journal, Elizabeth McCormick has empowered audiences all over America with her action-packed speaking.
As an Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot, McCormick flew missions such as air assault/rappelling, command and control, VIP and military intelligence. She also supported UN peacekeeping operations in Kosovo as the S-4 logistics officer in charge at the Battalion level and receiving the Meritorious Service Medal for her excellence in service.
She retired from the military as a chief warrant officer 2 after a career-ending injury. An advocate for women veterans and disabled veterans, McCormick serves on the board of directors for Grace After Fire. McCormick was honored with the 2011 Congressional Veteran Commendation for her commitment to duty and community.
McCormick is a founding member of the John Maxwell team of speakers, coaches and trainers, as well as an award-winning sales consultant.
A dynamic entertainer, McCormick inspires audiences with her experiences and stories from her years as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot and turns them into lessons that you can understand and use. A No. 1 best-selling author, she co-wrote “Succeeding in Spite of Everything.” She is the author of many books, including “The P.I.L.O.T. Method.” Elizabeth resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Tickets may be purchased for $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Contact Kathy Ott at 817-994-7360 or Kathy_2r@hotmail.com for tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.