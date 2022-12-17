From Intern to CEO: AgTexas names new CEO

AgTexas Farm Credit Services has named Kayla Robinson as its president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. Robinson will assume the top leadership position at the financial services cooperative following a nationwide search that began in May, when President and CEO Tim McDonald announced his plans to retire. In her new role, Robinson will build on the association’s strong performance and culture experienced over the past several years.
“We are pleased to announce Kayla as our next president and CEO,” said Dennis Anthony, chairman of AgTexas Farm Credit Services board of directors. “During our search, we have remained focused on selecting a leader who exemplifies our values and works collaboratively with the team in support of rural communities and our member-owners who feed and clothe the world.
“Kayla’s leadership experience, knowledge of Association operations and passion for agriculture align with the mission of AgTexas. We are confident in her ability, with the support of an outstanding team, to effectively lead this organization into the future.”
Robinson has 19 years of experience with AgTexas. She began in 2003 as an intern before moving to a credit officer role for 11 years. Robinson joined the senior management team in 2016, where she specialized in human resources and operations.
Combined with her years of experience in credit, human resources and operations, Robinson has the real-world experience needed to lead AgTexas.
Receiving her Bachelor of Science in agricultural and applied economics from Texas Tech University, and later a Master of Business Administration, Robinson went on to receive her Certificate of Leadership from Texas Tech University in 2015.
Robinson has remained active with the university serving on the Davis College of Agriculture Advisory Board, Matador Institute of Leadership Engagement Advisory Board and Texas Tech Mentor MILE Program. In 2021, she received the Distinguished Alumni award from Texas Tech University and was recognized by Farm Credit Council Services as the 2021 Accelerator of the Year.
“I am honored and humbled to be named president and CEO of AgTexas,” Robinson said. “I believe in AgTexas, our employee team and our loyal stockholders. Working together, doing the right thing every time, every day, every one, we will build upon past successes while forging ahead to a bright future for agriculture and rural America.”
