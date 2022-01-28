FROM THE GROUND UP: Rep. Williams praises MW growth

MINERAL WELLS — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams praised leaders in Mineral Wells Thursday, citing growth in Palo Pinto and neighboring counties that he is set to represent next year under the newly drawn congressional map.
Williams, who owns a car dealership in Weatherford and has long ties to the region, is unopposed in both the March primary and next November’s general election.
“We’re going to find out that Mineral Wells is not on the edge of something, it’s in the middle of something,” Williams, R-Austin, told about 40 listeners at the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce.
The six-term congressman said airport customers in Parker County, which also is now in House District 25, will soon learn an improved Mineral Wells Regional Airport is a closer drive than Meacham Field in Northwest Fort Worth.
“We’ve got great runways out here,” he said. “We’ve got great potential. … My gosh, you’re going to grow this community.”
Williams also recommended the community leaders create a committee to discuss the logistics of removing federal restrictions on 500 acres in Fort Wolters, the former Army helicopter training base.
“Who’s better to control the 500 acres? The federal government or people here?” he asked. “And then when the feds come in here we can put them in the Baker Hotel.”
The 14-story Baker Hotel is undergoing renovations to reopen after decades of neglect. It is around the corner from the Crazy Water Hotel, which recently reopened in a downtown that’s beginning to flourish with mom-and-pop retail shops.
“The great thing about Mineral Wells is, you’re going to be able to build it from the ground up,” he said. “A lot of places don’t get to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.