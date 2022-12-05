PALO PINTO — Holiday lights will illuminate history on Thursday for folks stepping into the Old Jail Museum Complex in Palo Pinto.
“It looks like a Christmas card,” museum docent Donna Ballenger said of the 16th Annual Frontier Christmas at the authentic village of cabins and implements surrounding the jail — all donated from sites within the county.
Unlike the rest of the year, though, the three or four acre neighborhood, two blocks from the courthouse on South Fifth Avenue, will be blazing with brightness thanks to the work of volunteers lie Danica and Clint Alsobrook, who were setting up the extravaganza on Friday.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” Ballenger continued her description. “Those twinkling lights — that’s the only modern decoration, everything else is from the 1880s.”
The Alsobrooks were concentrating on sprucing up the covered pavilion across the street from the museum campus.
“It spills over here,” Museum Director Cindy Lewis said. “This is where we have the hayride start. It makes it around the (courthouse) square here and down to the First Christian Church. And we have an old timey band that will play in the church. They are called, Buttermilk Junction.”
Visitors also might want to stop in the Agrilife Extension Office next door for finger foods before encountering thread-spinners in the first cabin.
Beyond the Barrows Edgin Cabin, a bonfire will beckon outside the Welcome Center.
“And we’ll serve hot chocolate and have campfire crafters,” Lewis said. “This will all be decorated with greenery and lights.”
The Welcome Center will become a country store Tuesday.
“We’ll have homemade jams and jellies and candies,” Lewis said. “And hand-crafted decorations — something to find the perfect parent or teacher gift.”
Other cabins highlight other pioneer skills. Quilters will demonstrate their patient practice. Dollmakers will be on hand to show kids how their ancestors DIY’d their own dolls.
“Step back in time,” Ballenger said. “Leave your blood pressure in Mineral Wells, and by the time you get here you’ll be so relaxed.”
The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free though donations are accepted. No pets are allowed.
Frontier Christmas heralds the museum’s winter hibernation as the county facility closes the second week of December through the first weekend in March.
“It’s a magical place,” Ballenger said. “Centuries of our ancestors fought for this town. They shed their blood. There is history in every grain of sand and every rock on this property.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.