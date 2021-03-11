As the Parker County Historical Commission prepares to settle in to its new space inside the County Attorney's Office, the topic of funding for certain projects related to the location were discussed by commissioners court Monday.
Following talk in January, commission member Brenda McClurkin told commissioners that work would need to be done, including walls, adding storage and making the space ADA compliant.
County Attorney John Forrest Monday told the court that they had received a bid from one company for $14,000 to construct a dividing wall in the office. They are also waiting on a bid for a back wall to come in, he said.
"Who's going to be paying for this," Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan asked. "I think they said they had some money they hadn't spent yet?"
McClurkin said the historical commission received a $10,000 stipend for the very first time from the county, but that a good portion has been alloted for other needs.
"We were not anticipating getting the space or spending money on a space," she said. "We have initiated a grant program and we have a hard commitment to the Millsap log cabin restoration project for $5,000.
"We voted to approve that at our last meeting, we're just waiting on the paperwork. So we have $5,000 [left]."
However, McClurkin added that there will be other expenses related to the space, including purchasing display cases and screens or film for the front windows to protect documents from ultraviolet rays.
"For us to give you $10,000 and take that back for you to do this would not be a good plan," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. "My suggestion is we look at other places."
Talk of taking funds from the building and grounds budget was had, and commissioners ultimately voted to authorize Forrest to secure the last portion of the project for an amount not to exceed $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.