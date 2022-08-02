Food, fun, friends, games, group discussions, leadership skills and more filled the days of the first MPACT Youth Leadership Summer Camp at Serenity House.
Part of the Youth Prevention Program, the camp, hosted by Weatherford College, is the first of what organizers hope to be many more.
“Our camp’s mission is to help develop confident, resilient young leaders as they transition into adolescence,” said Kendra Tapie, regional director for the Impact YPP. “We want to provide a safe place for students to have opportunities for the summer that allow them to learn about leadership skills and connect with positive role models.”
Because of the first camp’s success, Serenity House plans to hold a second annual summer camp next year by popular demand of the campers.
“We hope that leadership camp becomes an annual local tradition and positive youth development opportunity,” said Bryan Lewis, camp director for MPACT Youth Leadership Summer Camp.
The Impact YPP’s Weatherford campus opened in 2014 and is an expansion of Serenity Foundation of Texas Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Abilene. There are two other prevention campuses located in Abilene and Wichita Falls. Impact YPP has an extensive reach in Texas and provides evidence-based curriculum programs for 25 independent school districts across the state. Impact YPP exists to build resilience through life skills education that empowers youth and families in our communities to pursue thriving and healthy lifestyles free from substance use or misuse.
