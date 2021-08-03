Marriages and deaths recorded from Aug. 30, 2021 to July 10, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
06-30-2021 Michael G. Hall / Kristen L. Durham
07-01-2021 Shelby J. Armstrong / Brittany L. McCollum
07-02-2021 Austin L. Gerlach / Deidre M. Stratton
07-03-2021 Kane A. White / Callie M. Hull
07-03-2021 Matthew S. Summers / Tiffany M. Davila
07-04-2021 Dustin O. Teasdale / Jennifer M. Cook
07-04-2021 Mack C. Gilbreath / Leslie C. Gardner
07-04-2021 Zacharia L. Hutchins / Madison K. Morris
07-06-2021 James D. Miller / Carolina R. Boyles
07-06-2021 Lance A. Watson / Pamela K. Amos
07-07-2021 Lynann Klutts / Laura A. McClelland
07-07-2021 Colton G. Sanders / Ashley N. Faires
07-08-2021 David M. Lambeth / Rebecca A. Serna
07-08-2021 Burl W. Brammer / Courtney N. Wright
07-09-2021 Foster B. McDaniel / Lorie A. Specht
07-12-2021 Jonathan A. Galley / Liah N. Elizondo
07-12-2021 Andrew W. Williams / Stephanie I. Berkes
Deaths
06-28-2021 Barbara Ann Cole
06-28-2021 Judy Carol Watson
06-28-2021 Marshall C. Medlock
07-01-2021 Neva Maye Newman
07-02-2021 Betty Jo Ryan
07-03-2021 John P. Alvarez
07-01-2021 Ann Inez Donley
07-01-2021 Karen Loraine Hernandez
07-02-2021 Marie Roth
07-03-2021 Dorris Jean Smotherman
07-03-2021 Carolyn Jean Winstead
07-04-2021 Ramona Karnes Clements
07-05-2021 Marjorie Ernesteen Cude
07-06-2021 Luis Mario Gonzalez Jinez
07-07-2021 David Lawrence Osburn
07-08-2021 Winona Christene Donnell
07-10-2021 Bonnie Jean Pickens
Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths, recorded from Aug. 28, 2021 to July 20, 2021.
Marriages
06-28-2021 Jeremy S. Mey / Shelby L Ostby
06-28-2021 Timothy P. Petty / Austin L. Luken
06-29-2021 Don J. Reynolds / Jennifer N. Vanhorn
07-01-2021 Michael D. Pechacek / Jane M. Scarsdale
07-01-2021 Robert F. Bazzell III / Trudy D. Holloway
07-01-2021 Shawn M. Smith / Tanasha M. Larsen
07-02-2021 Reed A. Hunsucker / Nicole L. Shorb
07-06-2021 Tony L. Evans / Margaret L. Royer
07-08-2021 Patrick R. Wilcox / Brande B. Sims
07-08-2021 Jessie E. McQueen / Cassidy B. McMichael
07-09-2021 Scott J. Poliak / Amy J. Roseno
07-13-2021 Lucas W. Stone / Chatney B. Bessent
07-13-2021 Jason S. Baker / Michelle L. Warren
07-15-2021 Cole A. Davis / Hannah N. Vanhorn
07-16-2021 Gordon J. Bridgeman / Tanya R. Patton
07-19-2021 Jonathon T. Peters / Morquecho X. Gonzales
07-19-2021 Mason S. Bowland / Ragen E. Benavides
07-19-2021 James E. Bailey Jr. / Shelia J. Harrison
07-20-2021 Brady M. Medlin / Zaniya M. Pruitt
Deaths
06-30-2021 Jo Marie Skinner
06-30-2021 Keevan Smith
06-30-2021 Terry Lynn Shannon
06-30-2021 Wanda Claudine Ralls
06-30-2021 Virginia Sue Gardner
07-02-2021 Delia Fay Fallin
07-07-2021 Carl Allen Robinson
07-08-2021 Bobbie Louise Graves
07-08-2021 Mark Glenn Kincaid
07-15-2021 Wanda Yvonne Tanner
07-15-2021 Paul Bordner Anderson
07-15-2021 Ricky Lee Kimbrell
07-15-2021 Michael Otis Hooten
07-15-2021 Letha Sue Chelsey
07-20-2021 Rosas Felipe Tellez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.