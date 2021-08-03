Marriages and  deaths recorded from Aug. 30, 2021 to July 10, 2021. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

 

Marriages

06-30-2021 Michael G. Hall / Kristen L. Durham

07-01-2021 Shelby J. Armstrong / Brittany L. McCollum

07-02-2021 Austin L. Gerlach / Deidre M. Stratton

07-03-2021 Kane A. White / Callie M. Hull

07-03-2021 Matthew S. Summers / Tiffany M. Davila

07-04-2021 Dustin O. Teasdale / Jennifer M. Cook

07-04-2021 Mack C. Gilbreath / Leslie C. Gardner

07-04-2021 Zacharia L. Hutchins / Madison K. Morris

07-06-2021 James D. Miller / Carolina R. Boyles

07-06-2021 Lance A. Watson / Pamela K. Amos

07-07-2021 Lynann Klutts / Laura A. McClelland

07-07-2021 Colton G. Sanders / Ashley N. Faires

07-08-2021 David M. Lambeth / Rebecca A. Serna

07-08-2021 Burl W. Brammer / Courtney N. Wright

07-09-2021 Foster B. McDaniel / Lorie A. Specht

07-12-2021 Jonathan A. Galley / Liah N. Elizondo

07-12-2021 Andrew W. Williams / Stephanie I. Berkes

 

Deaths

06-28-2021 Barbara Ann Cole

06-28-2021 Judy Carol Watson

06-28-2021 Marshall C. Medlock

07-01-2021 Neva Maye Newman

07-02-2021 Betty Jo Ryan

07-03-2021 John P. Alvarez

07-01-2021 Ann Inez Donley

07-01-2021 Karen Loraine Hernandez

07-02-2021 Marie Roth

07-03-2021 Dorris Jean Smotherman

07-03-2021 Carolyn Jean Winstead

07-04-2021 Ramona Karnes Clements

07-05-2021 Marjorie Ernesteen Cude

07-06-2021 Luis Mario Gonzalez Jinez

07-07-2021 David Lawrence Osburn

07-08-2021 Winona Christene Donnell

07-10-2021 Bonnie Jean Pickens

 

Palo Pinto County marriages and deaths, recorded from Aug. 28, 2021 to July 20, 2021.

Marriages

06-28-2021 Jeremy S. Mey / Shelby L Ostby

06-28-2021 Timothy P. Petty / Austin L. Luken

06-29-2021 Don J. Reynolds / Jennifer N. Vanhorn

07-01-2021 Michael D. Pechacek / Jane M. Scarsdale

07-01-2021 Robert F. Bazzell III / Trudy D. Holloway

07-01-2021 Shawn M. Smith / Tanasha M. Larsen

07-02-2021 Reed A. Hunsucker / Nicole L. Shorb

07-06-2021 Tony L. Evans / Margaret L. Royer

07-08-2021 Patrick R. Wilcox / Brande B. Sims

07-08-2021 Jessie E. McQueen / Cassidy B. McMichael

07-09-2021 Scott J. Poliak / Amy J. Roseno

07-13-2021 Lucas W. Stone / Chatney B. Bessent

07-13-2021 Jason S. Baker / Michelle L. Warren

07-15-2021 Cole A. Davis / Hannah N. Vanhorn

07-16-2021 Gordon J. Bridgeman / Tanya R. Patton

07-19-2021 Jonathon T. Peters / Morquecho X. Gonzales

07-19-2021 Mason S. Bowland / Ragen E. Benavides

07-19-2021 James E. Bailey Jr. / Shelia J. Harrison

07-20-2021 Brady M. Medlin / Zaniya M. Pruitt

 

Deaths

06-30-2021 Jo Marie Skinner

06-30-2021 Keevan Smith

06-30-2021 Terry Lynn Shannon

06-30-2021 Wanda Claudine Ralls

06-30-2021 Virginia Sue Gardner

07-02-2021 Delia Fay Fallin

07-07-2021 Carl Allen Robinson

07-08-2021 Bobbie Louise Graves

07-08-2021 Mark Glenn Kincaid

07-15-2021 Wanda Yvonne Tanner

07-15-2021 Paul Bordner Anderson

07-15-2021 Ricky Lee Kimbrell

07-15-2021 Michael Otis Hooten

07-15-2021 Letha Sue Chelsey

07-20-2021 Rosas Felipe Tellez

