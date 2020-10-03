Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 16, 2020 to Sept. 23, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages

08-14-2020 Dale W. Jackson, Jr. / Susan T. Henneberry

08-20-2020 Jose A. Perez / Huntley B. Barton

08-21-2020 Donald S. Spencer / Sarahi Rodriguez

08-29-2020 Timothy J. Sutton / Michelle D. Stribling

08-29-2020 Bobby J. Davis / Gloria D. McGaha

08-03-2020 Mount J. L. Bouldin / Autumn R. Fincher

09-05-2020 Ernest Pena / Leeanna L. K. Jarrett

09-05-2020 Coty J. Alexander / Abagail K. Bailey

09-05-2020 Tyler S. Duncan / Jordyn D. Tanton

09-07-2020 Jared S. Lowe / Stormi S. Black

09-11-2020 Jeffrey Blaylock / Amie R. White

09-12-2020 Wacey L. Horton / Kayla H. Lucio

09-16-2020 Julie A. Colts / Katlynn R. Maddux

09-17-2020 Calvin J. Bailey / Ainsley B. Whittington

09-17-2020 Omar Ortega / Crystal R. Hernandez

09-18-2020  Jeffrey B. Allen / Tanya S. Page

09-18-2020 Lucas C. Adams / Chelsie M. King

09-19-2020 Brent D. Green / Rachel M. Stack

09-19-2020 Nicholas P. Stover / Jasmine Yanez

09-19-2020 Clinton H. Pinyan / Jamie D. Hannan

09-21-2020 Keith W. Evans / Lauren D. Barber

09-23-2020 Colby L. Buchanan / Allison I. McCoy

Deaths

09-03-2020 Charles Lee Hagler

09-10-2020 Terri Lanell Stedman

09-11-2020 Jimmy Lynn Stanley

09-11-2020 Randal Fred Dietz

09-12-2020 Richard Calderon

09-14-2020 Barbara Beth Ferguson

09-14-2020 Billy Ray Anderson

09-15-2020 Juanell Catherine Hobbs

09-16-2020 James Telfred Moody

09-17-2020 Frances Adele Schutt

09-17-2020 Byron Carl Rice

09-20-2020 Yvonne Marie O’Quin

