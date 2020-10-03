Marriages and deaths recorded from Sept. 16, 2020 to Sept. 23, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages
08-14-2020 Dale W. Jackson, Jr. / Susan T. Henneberry
08-20-2020 Jose A. Perez / Huntley B. Barton
08-21-2020 Donald S. Spencer / Sarahi Rodriguez
08-29-2020 Timothy J. Sutton / Michelle D. Stribling
08-29-2020 Bobby J. Davis / Gloria D. McGaha
08-03-2020 Mount J. L. Bouldin / Autumn R. Fincher
09-05-2020 Ernest Pena / Leeanna L. K. Jarrett
09-05-2020 Coty J. Alexander / Abagail K. Bailey
09-05-2020 Tyler S. Duncan / Jordyn D. Tanton
09-07-2020 Jared S. Lowe / Stormi S. Black
09-11-2020 Jeffrey Blaylock / Amie R. White
09-12-2020 Wacey L. Horton / Kayla H. Lucio
09-16-2020 Julie A. Colts / Katlynn R. Maddux
09-17-2020 Calvin J. Bailey / Ainsley B. Whittington
09-17-2020 Omar Ortega / Crystal R. Hernandez
09-18-2020 Jeffrey B. Allen / Tanya S. Page
09-18-2020 Lucas C. Adams / Chelsie M. King
09-19-2020 Brent D. Green / Rachel M. Stack
09-19-2020 Nicholas P. Stover / Jasmine Yanez
09-19-2020 Clinton H. Pinyan / Jamie D. Hannan
09-21-2020 Keith W. Evans / Lauren D. Barber
09-23-2020 Colby L. Buchanan / Allison I. McCoy
Deaths
09-03-2020 Charles Lee Hagler
09-10-2020 Terri Lanell Stedman
09-11-2020 Jimmy Lynn Stanley
09-11-2020 Randal Fred Dietz
09-12-2020 Richard Calderon
09-14-2020 Barbara Beth Ferguson
09-14-2020 Billy Ray Anderson
09-15-2020 Juanell Catherine Hobbs
09-16-2020 James Telfred Moody
09-17-2020 Frances Adele Schutt
09-17-2020 Byron Carl Rice
09-20-2020 Yvonne Marie O’Quin
