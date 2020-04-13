Garner ISD board of trustees approved hiring former principal B.J. Carlton as the director of operations during Friday’s board meeting.
Carlton has also worked as Peaster ISD’s football defensive coordinator. His position at Garner ISD would start on July 1 if he agrees to the offered $64,000 contract.
Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark said the district started considering this position in January. Director of operations is a new district-level position and will supervise and manage transportation, custodial services, maintenance, athletics, and safety and security, among other tasks.
“It’s kind of like getting somebody to be in charge of all of those things, one person, and not have everybody scattered trying to fill in the gaps,” Hallmark said.
Board President Clay Youngblood said after observing roles in the district, they found that tasks related to operations fell to the principal and superintendent. The position was created to offset the work burden on Hallmark and others.
“It started with what Ms. Hallmark is taking care of on her own and what we want to take off her plate so she can focus more on superintendent jobs,” Youngblood said. “For example, grant writing is a big part of that, and we know a lot of our funded projects are going to have to come from grants because of our small community size. The fact that she doesn’t have a lot of time to do that takes away from that funding.”
Youngblood also said having a new organizational structure sets the district up for growth.
Youngblood said Carlton’s go-getter attitude is what made him an ideal candidate, as well as his prior experience to the district.
“He’s definitely a get-it-done kind of guy, which is what we’re looking for in this position, somebody who is going to just take over and start handling things that need to be handled,” Youngblood said.
Carlton was the only applicant, and the job was posted for 30 days.
The board also swore in new trustee Cathy Rogers, who works at IBM in the corporate communications department and served on the Citizens Advisory Committee. Rogers is filling in for the vacant spot on the board, formerly occupied by Darrin Moore, and said she is excited for the opportunity to serve on the board.
“Through the Citizens Advisory, I learned a lot about our school district, the way the state of Texas governs us. It’s just been a complete educational experience since we started that back in August,” Rogers said. “It’s very interesting. I am hoping to learn a lot and hopefully, use some of my background to direct our community through this growth.”
Trustees also approved adding an elementary teaching position.
The board reorganized and voted to keep Youngblood as president and Chad Beavers as vice president. Robert Adams is the board secretary.
