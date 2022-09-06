Enrollment numbers have skyrocketed in Garner ISD, with the district increasing by 84 students to a total of 324 this year, a 26 percent increase from 2021-22.
Amongst the growing enrollment, the Garner ISD board of trustees met in a special called meeting Aug. 31, 2022, to set the lowest tax rate in three counties with a maintenance and operations tax of $0.8546 and an interest and sinking tax for their 2012 bond payment of $0.062652.
The board in mid-August approved an additional payment on the 2012 bond to move the bond payoff up a year. With existing facilities at maximum capacity at 225 students, the district has already purchased two sets of modular classrooms in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark said the two critical areas that have not been addressed by adding modular classrooms are the cafeteria and gymnasium. Lunches are beginning at 10:35 a.m. and carry through until 1:30 p.m.
Ensuring all students have access to a hot breakfast and lunch daily has become difficult with the growth within the district, she said. Finding time for all 324 students to have state mandated physical education for 30 minutes minimum per day has also become a challenge with the one gym facility. The gym also serves as the only large meeting place for the school as well as the community.
"With all the challenges due to the limited facility space and growth within the district, the staff at Garner has not missed a beat," she said. "The men and women who serve the children of Garner ISD have shown up everyday ready to teach and support the children of our community."
At the Aug. 31 board meeting, Garner Principal Darren Grudt reported flexible, hardworking, and friendly staff members in the cafeteria and custodial crew making things work as best they can. He also commended the maintenance crew on working hard to create additional spaces around the district for classes, and continuing to prepare for more classrooms and growth as needed.
