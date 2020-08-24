Garner ISD using flagpole to update on COVID-19 status

So far, things are going smoothly at Garner ISD, with the new school year kicking off last Thursday.
“The first days went really well,” Garner Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark said. “From parents to staff to drop-offs and pickups, everybody has followed recommendations and it’s gone great.”
Those who have driven by the campus in recent days may have noticed an addition to the school’s flag pole — a green flag blowing beneath the state flag, which signifies the level of protocol the district is on that day regarding its health and safety plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hallmark credits Garner Director of Operations B.J. Carlton for the idea to help promote transparency for parents and the community.
“We were talking and we thought it would be nice if we had some way out front to let the public know what current level we’re at each day,” Hallmark said. “Mr. Carlton found some [flags] and ordered them in each of the colors.”
The flags mirror the colors of a stoplight. Green signifies the lowest level, meaning the number of active cases and exposures are less than 5%, attendance percentage is 90% or more and sufficient staff is available.
Yellow is a Level 2 protocol, meaning any one of the following conditions are met — number of active cases and exposures is between 6-10% of campus, attendance percentage is between 80-89% and sufficient staff is available to maintain operation.
Orange, or Level 3, means any one of the following conditions are met — number of active cases and exposures is between 11-15%, attendance is between 70-79% and minimum staff is available to maintain operation. Under this level, the district is allowed to conduct a short term closure for 1-2 days to deep clean.
Red is the highest at Level 4. Under red, any of the following conditions are met — number of active cases and exposures is greater than 15%, attendance percentage is less than 70% and there is inadequate staff to maintain operation. Under this level, the district may close.
Each day’s level, as well as the protocols and more details on each one, can be found on the district’s website and community pages.
“We know parents are busy and running through their routines in the morning and they may not have time to check the level for that day,” Hallmark said. “This way, when they drive up to drop their child off, they can look up and see that green means go.”
Hallmark said they are looking at using the same method during flu season.
Like all school districts, Garner has had to adapt to the challenges of opening school amid the pandemic.
While the office is open for the public, parents are not allowed past a certain point.
“We have a ‘hug and cry’ door where parents can walk up and say goodbye,” Hallmark said. “We were kind of dreading it with pre-K and kindergarten students, but the parents have been amazing. They get it.”
The district has also encouraged parents that can drop off and pick up their child to do so to help with social distancing on school buses.
“Only about one third of the bus riders are riding,” Hallmark said. “That gives us a chance to disinfect the buses twice a day and get them safe for the next routes.”
Hallmark applauded the efforts of county officials with helping to make the start of school successful.
“Most of us superintendents have been meeting [regularly] with County Judge Pat Deen and Dr. [Stephen] Welch to discuss current situations and what the school can do,” Hallmark said. “They’ve been super responsive and helpful.
“Now it’s fingers crossed, wait and see.”
To see Garner ISD’s latest status, visit www.garnerisd.net/.
