Garner students secure grant for safety camp

Garner ISD, with the help of its school resource officer, formed a team of students and applied for a FEMA grant to attend the 2022 Texas School Safety Center Youth Preparedness Camp.
As part of the lengthy application process, the students created and submitted a video where they had to answer extensive questions about emergency preparedness, why attending this camp is important to them and service project ideas they have for the upcoming school year.
The team obtained several letters of support from community members and leaders, provided by J.D. Lewis; Cody Robertson, Cool-Garner assistant fire chief; and board President Clay Youngblood as well as State Rep. Phil King and Dr. Glenn Rogers.
Only 10 teams were selected from across the state to receive the grant, with Garner ISD being the sole representative from Parker County.
The camp will be held this summer at Texas State University in San Marcos, and will focus on three main components: Community Emergency Response Team Training, Community Project Planning and Team Building/Leadership Development. Team members are Amaya Hollenback, Juluis Crews, RayLynn Baker, Wyatt Damron, Jenna Hallmark, Payton Arms, Tarryn Wakefield and Andrew Allen, with team leaders Coach Tony Smith and SRO Deputy Hamscher (Parker County Sheriff’s Office).
