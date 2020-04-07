Gas prices continue downward trend

Drivers in Parker County are leaving the gas pump a little heavier in the wallet these days.
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices in the United States have dropped to a four-year low, an average of under $2 for regular unleaded. The most common price is $1.89 per gallon of unleaded gasoline.
That’s great for drivers, but it means more uncertainty for Texas which is so reliant on oil money.
According to AAA, on the week, pump prices continued to push less expensive with gasoline demand registering at its lowest point since 1993. The latest Energy Information Administration weekly report puts demand at 6.7 million barrels per day – a nearly 30 year low – and it’s likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home at least until the beginning of May.
“This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said. “However, given the low demand readings, increases in crude aren’t likely to have an impact on gas prices in the near-term.”
In addition to crude oil, market analysts are also watching refinery rates. The U.S. refinery utilization average is down to 82%, a low not seen since September 2017, according to AAA. Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, which is expected to push even lower, refineries are reducing production in hopes this could help to balance the amount of gasoline supply in the country.
In Weatherford, prices fell as low as $1.31 per gallon on Tuesday at Brookshire’s on Palo Pinto Street, along with Murphy USA, RaceTrac and Exxon on South Main Street. Other stations with regular unleaded under $1.40 Tuesday included Gulf on Palo Pinto Street, Exxon on Santa Fe Drive, QuikTrip on South Bowie Drive, Texaco on South Main Street and Mobil on West Park Street.
The Brookshire’s on East IH-20 in Willow Park had a price of $1.38 for regular unleaded Tuesday.
“Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2 per gallon for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place,” said Patrick Doha, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The drop could continue for weeks.
“With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there’s quite a bit more downside that’s in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon,” Doha said.
Elsewhere in Parker County, Chevron at the Brock Junction on IH-20 posted a price of $1.59, while Tommy’s Handy Mart in Millsap posted a price of $1.75.
The lowest price in Texas fell under $1 per gallon.
The GasBuddy data was compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Incidentally, the more the price of gasoline drops, the larger the percentage of the cost that motorists pay for state and federal taxes. Texas places a tax of 20 cents per gallon on gasoline, while another 18.40 cents goes to the federal government. Texas ranks 44th in the percentage of tax paid on a gallon of gasoline.
