October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Gathering Hope of Aledo is gearing up for its annual event Wave of Light to support families who have experienced loss of a baby.
“This year I wanted to start a Wave of Light and do it on the square in Parker County, but we’re going virtual for everything so we’re going to do it online,” Weatherford business owner and Gathering Hope board member Jennifer Shepherd said. “Wave of Light is an international event but we’re trying to do something local here and involve all members of family and friends of someone that’s lost a baby.”
Gathering Hope, a non-profit organization, was founded by Peyton Lauderdale, of Aledo, and Carol Vantine, of Weatherford.
“When my son died shortly after birth, it never occurred to me not to share him with the world — he was just as important as my other children. When I did this, many other women began to quietly share with me that they had experienced the loss of a baby,” Lauderdale, who is also the board chair, said. “I felt compelled to gather these women together, where they could freely and openly share their stories with other women who would understand them. After seeking support from a trusted counselor and lots of prayer, planning for the very first gathering began in 2015.”
Vantine lost her son Matthew in 2010 to stillbirth, and said she felt very isolated, despite being surrounded by family and friends.
“The people I really wanted to be around were my friends who had miscarriages or stillbirth because I didn’t feel like anyone else really understood my pain. After a while I decided that my grief was making others uncomfortable and decided to try to move forward and stop talking about him, which only led me into a deep depression and more isolation,” Vantine said. “In 2017 I started talking and blogging about my son, which kindled my passion for walking beside women who were walking through this incredibly difficult journey. I felt like it gave a purpose to my pain. I met Peyton in February of 2017 and found a kindred spirit who saw this great need and had a way to fill it. By our second meeting, we were planning Gathering Hope together and our journey had begun.”
Gathering Hope provides resources and community to survivors of miscarriage and infant loss. The organization’s mission is to passionately advocate for bereaved mothers and help women find comfort and strength in one another.
“I had lost three girls almost 12 years ago and I hadn’t talked to anybody about it because it was very traumatizing and it’s not something you really talk about with strangers. They kind of got me out of my shell a little bit and after meeting with the women that are a part of it, we went and had a long discussion and I joined their board,” Shepherd said. “After I joined the board they asked me to be the local speaker last year, so I was. Gathering Hope has annual events, but then they started doing local meet-ups so that people can do coffee together, they have a therapist come on and do workshops with people, they have date nights for families if they would like together with another couple — all those things are really difficult after you’ve lost a child.”
Wave of Light will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 15 virtually through Facebook Live on the Gathering Hope DFW page. The event is a way for parents, grandparents, siblings, relatives and friends to honor and celebrate the lives of babies in heaven.
“Commemorating their lives with the lighting of candles from 7-8 p.m. for one hour, this gesture is repeated in each time zone across the planet, on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Oct. 15,” Lauderdale said. “There are various local Wave of Light ceremonies in the Metroplex and we originally planned to extend that celebration into Parker County in 2020. COVID-19 has presented more than a few challenges for our organization this year, yet grieving families are experiencing more isolation than ever, so it was imperative to offer the ability for people to connect, requiring a shift to meaningful online events.”
Lauderdale said those posting on personal pages are encouraged to use the hashtags #GHWOL2020, #gatheringhope and #waveoflight2020, to help increase awareness and invite more connections.
“A portion of the evening will be dedicated to reading baby names aloud and we’re encouraging anyone to submit names by adding them to the list on our website, GatheringHope.org,” Lauderdale said. “Because not everyone may have chosen names for their babies, we invite them to type in ‘Baby + Last Name’ so that we can honor all babies together.”
Lauderdale said baby names must be submitted on the Gathering Hope website by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 to be included in the live reading.
“Our annual gathering and the Wave of Light is a great time to get connected to others who have also experienced the pain of miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss,” Vantine said. “Far too often the topic is silenced and we feel it is vitally important that women of loss know they are not alone and they are heard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.